Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
bodyslam.net
Ricochet And Samantha Irvine Get Engaged
Ricochet and WWE announcer Samantha Irvine have been dating since later 2021, and they’ve been through a lot. The couple is about to make things official, and they broke the news on Instagram. Ricochet dropped a post that simply let fans know that “She said yes!” He also penned...
wrestleview.com
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child
AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason WWE ‘Spoiled’ Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble Return
On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes declared that he was going to be in the Royal Rumble. He was last seen in a WWE ring at WWE Hell in a Cell, having already sustained an injury that would require surgery, in June 2022. On the recent...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley And Bobby Lashley In India
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have posted on their social media’s that they’re in India. Now, WWE’s official India account has posted that they’re both there. But, if you want to know what they’re doing, you have to stay tuned. What could the cryptic tweet mean?
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return, Says WWE Has Been Really Fun Under Triple H
Mick Foley has some thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors. The Hall of Famer discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show, where he praised the work of Triple H for taking the company in a fun and exciting direction following Vince’s retirement last July. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
ringsidenews.com
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon ‘Did A Lot For The Company’ After WWE Exit
Stephanie McMahon had been part of WWE for several years and was always a constant source of inspiration for fans and pro wrestlers alike. After becoming a highlight during the Attitude Era thanks to her storyline, McMahon managed many backstage roles in WWE as well. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO last week, shocking fans all over the world. Now it seems The Miz made it clear that he believes Stephanie McMahon did a lot for WWE following her exit.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Released Long-Time Staffer With Close Ties To Triple H
WWE went through massive shake-ups ever since Vince McMahon came back to the company as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Vince’s return also saw changes in management positions, including letting go of some long-time employees in surprising fashion. The first major managerial change saw Stephanie McMahon...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Smackdown Prep For Uncle Howdy
Tonight's "WWE SmackDown" takes place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and as the date for this year's Royal Rumble event draws near, WWE fans await the next stage of the storyline involving Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, and the mysterious "Uncle Howdy." Ahead of tonight's show, there's been an update on how WWE is handling prep work for the Uncle Howdy character.
Fightful
