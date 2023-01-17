ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Dewan Elevates Gothic Style in Studded Pleated Skirt With Stiletto Heels on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

By Chelsea Avila
 5 days ago
Jenna Dewan joined Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” on an episode aired this Tuesday. The actress was dressed in all-black, taking on gothic style with lace detailing.

Dewan opted for a high-neck top accented by a sharp Peter Pan collar and lace trim. The sheer top had just one triangular button piercing the collar closed. The gold button was met with a thick black seam down the center of the blouse as the laced accent mimicked that of a sweetheart silhouette. An orange hue gleamed in at the chest while her tulle sleeves featured a cut-out component.

Dewan paired the top with a pleated skirt cinched in above the waist. The bottom piece featured four lines of gold studs going down the skit.

Her hair fell in front of the blouse with softly bent curls done by Brittany Sullivan . Makeup artist Tonya Brewer incorporated a cat-eye look with eyeliner marked at the inner crease of her eyes.

For footwear, Dewan slipped on Femme LA sandals featuring a t-strap vamp silhouette enhancing the natural shape of the foot and a thin ankle strap. The stiletto heel mounted at least 4.75 inches in height.

Clarkson echoed Dewan’s monochromatic colorway with a simple black dress and a silver-buckled belt. The actor was joined on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” by fitness guru Jillian Michaels and comedian Sam Jay.

Known for her stellar role in “Step Up” which she starred in with Channing Tatum back in 2006, Dewan joined “The Rookie” cast in recent years. The crime show is now in its fifth season portraying Dewan a firefighter called “Bailey Nune”.

PHOTOS: Jenna Dewan’s Chicest Street Style Moments Over the Years

