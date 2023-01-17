ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Local EMT training opportunity available in Raleigh County

By Danielle Sandler
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An EMT Initial class is being offered in a flipped classroom format on February 2, 2023 at 5:00 P.M.

The class offered by Best Ambulance will challenge participants with different scenarios, collaborative problem solving, and will be a perfect opportunity for participants who are a hands-on type of learner.

Pre-registration is required. For more information and registration directions: https://wvpst.org/events/emergency-medical-technician-14/ . The class will take place at 1801 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley at 5 PM.

You can also visit wvpst.org to see all of their training opportunities available.

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

