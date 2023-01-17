Local EMT training opportunity available in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An EMT Initial class is being offered in a flipped classroom format on February 2, 2023 at 5:00 P.M.
The class offered by Best Ambulance will challenge participants with different scenarios, collaborative problem solving, and will be a perfect opportunity for participants who are a hands-on type of learner.
Pre-registration is required. For more information and registration directions: https://wvpst.org/events/emergency-medical-technician-14/ . The class will take place at 1801 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley at 5 PM.

You can also visit wvpst.org to see all of their training opportunities available.
