Charli XCX Pops in Pastel Crop Top & Dramatic Chained Boots at J.W. Anderson’s Fall 2023 Men’s Show

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116bjX_0kHXJCge00

Charli XCX took the nonchalant route while dressing for J.W. Anderson’s fall 2023 men’s fashion show. The musician was part of the British designer’s latest front row for the genderless, technology-inspired collection, alongside stars including Simona Tabasco, Sabrina Impacciatore and Bryanboy.

While arriving in Milan for the occasion during Milan Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, XCX posed in a sleek J.W. Anderson outfit. The “Lightning” singer’s ensemble featured a pastel lemon yellow sleeveless crop top, which included an asymmetric neckline and dangling straps — all crafted in a thin ribbed knit. Adding further contrast was a slashed black midi skirt with a belted waistband and thigh-high slit.

XCX’s outfit was finished with dark cherry red lip, as well as Anderson’s hit Bumper shoulder bag — hers was a take on the $850 tubular-trimmed style , featuring a crystal-trimmed handle.

When it came to footwear, XCX slipped into a pair of sleek boots — also by Anderson. The “Hot Girl” singer’s patent black leather knee-high style featured a faintly glossy, pebbled texture, complete with pointed toes and thin kitten heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height. Chunky curved curb chains — an Anderson signature — in sleek metallic gold atop each toe completed the pair with a whimsical edge.

Charli XCX frequently wears sleek heeled boots in neutral and colorful hues, hailing from brands including Helmut Lang and By Far. She can also be seen in block and stiletto-heeled sandals and pumps by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster as well. XCX can be seen in Nike, Gucci and Converse sneakers while off-duty, and has recently become a front-row fixture at fashion shows for Loewe, Coach and Balenciaga.

Milan Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new fall 2023 menswear shows, held in Milan from Jan. 13-17. Presenting brands and designers included Prada, DSQuared2 and Fendi. Most notably, the Week featured new brand developments, including Marco de Vincenzo’s debut show for Etro and Gucci’s first collection following the 2022 departure of Alessandro Michele.

PHOTOS: Discover J.W. Anderson’s fall winter 2023 men’s collection in the gallery.

