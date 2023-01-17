Gabrielle Union Slips on Hot-Pink Valentino Sneakers & Cropped Hoodie for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Video

Gabrielle Union dressed up in an athleisure fit with hot-pink sneakers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on her latest video.

The mommy mogul wore an ivory-colored matching set. She donned a loose-fitting cropped hoodie, coupled with high-waisted leggings. For the video, she wore her hair in stitch braids, styled into two trendy space buns. The hairstyle also included two side tresses accessorized with brown tribal beads.

On her feet, she strapped into a pair of Valentino Garavani low-top sneakers in Nappa leather, retailing for $980. The Italian-made shoe is designed with the emblematic screen-printed logo on the tongue and heel and features a rubber flatform sole with low-relief maxi stud detail. The rubber tread only creates an even comfier feel. Union opted for the Pink PP color sneakers, offering the perfect pop of color. Celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Lana Candor and Union’s cousin Saweetie have all tapped into Valentino’s Pink PP collection since its release.

Union is unafraid of taking fashion risks. Her off-duty style is both cozy and fashionable, with a mixture of high-fashion and casual looks. You can find her on red carpets wearing pink floral gowns and matching platforms or in fuzzy slippers and a robe while dancing with her daughter, Kaavia. She often looks to footwear designers, including Nike, Paris Texas, Adidas, Tamara Mellon, Tabitha Simmons and Reebok.

The “Bring It On” alum’s unapologetic style has led her to fashionable moments like being included in this year’s British Vogue’s annual Hollywood Portfolio, which gathers the world’s most talked about stars and exciting newcomers to indulge in high-fashion talk and career accolades.

