Detroit, MI

PWMania

Identity Of Wrestler Who LA Knight Worked Match Against On SmackDown (Former AEW Veteran)

The identity of the man who worked a match against LA Knight on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been revealed. As seen on this week's two-hour WWE on FOX television program from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Knight squared off against an enhancement talent in a quick squash match that preceded the return of Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" segment.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Behind-The-Scenes WWE SmackDown News On The Street Profits

"WWE SmackDown" comes to us live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as we get ever closer to the Royal Rumble, but don't be surprised if some familiar faces from "WWE Raw" pop by as well. Fightful report that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are in Detroit this evening for the "SmackDown" tapings. That said, Fightful does note that WWE typically has "Raw" stars work the post-show dark matches fairly regularly.
DETROIT, MI
Fightful

Alec Price: I Want To Be Signed, I've Changed The Whole Territory And Game

Alec Price has already had a busy 2023, wrestling in a recorded ten matches according to Cagematch. On January 6, Price competed against Channing Thomas in a 60-minute Iron Man match in Worcester, Massachusetts. He flew across the country to face Titus Alexander in San Francisco, California on January 7, and then traveled to Chicago, Illinois to wrestle for GCW on January 8.
CHICAGO, IL
Fightful

Fightful

