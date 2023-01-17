Bojangles And Appalachian Mountain Brewery Teaming Up For New Hard Sweet Tea

This is gonna get me in trouble…

In the most North Carolina news you’ll read all day, it was just announced that Charlotte-based restaurant Bojangles, a fast food chain famous for their fried chicken and biscuits, is teaming up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery for a new hard sweet tea.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery is based in Boone, North Carolina, but is now owned by beer giant Anheuser-Busch after a merger in 2019.

The new brew is expected to hit shelves in March, with 12-packs, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans available.

It will be available at independent retailers and chains in North and South Carolina, like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion, as well as others to be announced.

As a sweet tea snob myself, I can honestly say Bojangles has some of the best tea in the fast food business (I’ve tried it all, believe me), and AMB is known for their incredible, award-winning craft beer, so I can’t wait to try their new concoction.

The chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles, Jackie Woodward, says it was a natural fit for the two Carolina brands to team up:

“This collaboration is something sweet.

Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

Bojangles is already the ultimate hangover cure, and mix in one of these bad boys for a little hair of the dog, it looks like this has the potential to be a life-changing product:

“This is going to be LEGENDARY! Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, coming Spring 2023 throughout the Carolinas. Collab between @appalachianmountainbrewery and @bojangles.”

White Claw don’t know what’s about to hit ’em…

It’s the launch of a new southern delicacy, and I’m certainly going to be stocking up for game day next college football season.

It’s never too early to start planning, right?

Here’s a look at the slick new cans: