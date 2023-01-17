ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bojangles And Appalachian Mountain Brewery Teaming Up For New Hard Sweet Tea

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrrGD_0kHXJ7MG00

This is gonna get me in trouble…

In the most North Carolina news you’ll read all day, it was just announced that Charlotte-based restaurant Bojangles, a fast food chain famous for their fried chicken and biscuits, is teaming up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery for a new hard sweet tea.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery is based in Boone, North Carolina, but is now owned by beer giant Anheuser-Busch after a merger in 2019.

The new brew is expected to hit shelves in March, with 12-packs, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans available.

It will be available at independent retailers and chains in North and South Carolina, like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Lowes, Walmart and Food Lion, as well as others to be announced.

As a sweet tea snob myself, I can honestly say Bojangles has some of the best tea in the fast food business (I’ve tried it all, believe me), and AMB is known for their incredible, award-winning craft beer, so I can’t wait to try their new concoction.

The chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles, Jackie Woodward, says it was a natural fit for the two Carolina brands to team up:

“This collaboration is something sweet.

Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

Bojangles is already the ultimate hangover cure, and mix in one of these bad boys for a little hair of the dog, it looks like this has the potential to be a life-changing product:

“This is going to be LEGENDARY! Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, coming Spring 2023 throughout the Carolinas. Collab between @appalachianmountainbrewery and @bojangles.”

White Claw don’t know what’s about to hit ’em…

It’s the launch of a new southern delicacy, and I’m certainly going to be stocking up for game day next college football season.

It’s never too early to start planning, right?

Here’s a look at the slick new cans:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

A North Carolina Distillery Plans To Age Bourbon… In Outer Space?

If you ever watched Back to the Future Part II, then you know that they predicted we’d have flying cars by 2015. Unfortunately, director Robert Zemeckis and Michael J. Fox got it all wrong, and here we are nearly eight years later, and still no flying cars… However, we continue to find ways to get closer and closer to that utopian future that Back to the Future tried so desperately to create. From automatic fast food restaurants where your food is created and given […] The post A North Carolina Distillery Plans To Age Bourbon… In Outer Space? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DURHAM, NC
Whiskey Riff

Kayak Fisherman Hooks Monster Pike On Topwater Duck Lure In North Dakota

In the freshwater fishing world, it doesn’t get much cooler than this here. Every fisherman out there should tune in and have peek because there’s a new lure idea here, and it’s worth getting in on the action. I love seeing different lures being used. Top waters just seem to be so much more satisfying though. There’s something about seeing a fish come out of the water and blowup on a lure that makes something as great as fishing even […] The post Kayak Fisherman Hooks Monster Pike On Topwater Duck Lure In North Dakota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Adds Six New Dates For ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand

You now have six more chances to see Eric Church on his summer The Outsiders Revival Tour. He added a handful of new stops to the previously-announced 27 cities on the schedule, including Charleston, South Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, and another show in his home state of North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, among a few others. In addition to all the great dates, Chief is bringing along an incredible cast of 18 different rotating openers with him on […] The post Eric Church Adds Six New Dates For ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ATLANTA, GA
Whiskey Riff

Twitter Blasts Former Broncos DE Derek Wolfe For Hunting Monster Mountain Lion That Was Terrorizing Colorado Neighborhood

Derek Wolfe is a former defensive end who spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos. The guy is known for taking down MASSIVE mountain lions. The former Super Bowl champ had been hunting a mountain lion since Tuesday in Colorado, after he had gotten a call that the creature had been terrorizing a rural neighborhood in the city.
DENVER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana

Talk about a heavyweight matchup between two of the most skilled scavengers in the entire animal kingdom… A bald eagle squares off with a coyote for for what’s left of a deer carcass. Two animals with a taste for deer meat, two animals who seize the opportunity to feast on fallen remains, but two animals that could not have more different reputations. The eagle being revered as an emblem for American patriotism… regal, elegant. The coyote coyote on the other […] The post Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

260K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy