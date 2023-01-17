ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 57

Heidi Camaro
5d ago

Item was “demilled” and had paperwork attesting to the fact included with it. Was to be used as a display at the SHOT Show in Vegas. How can you declare a weapon when it isn’t one? Hey-we’ll leak it to the media and let the less informed blow it out of proportion.

Reply(7)
20
WarchiefANU
5d ago

Every time a government official even talks about Gun's they are in direct "Violation of Oath of Office." The Fourth Federal Law, 18 U.S.C. 1918 Provides Penalties for "Violation of Oath of Office" described in 5 U.S.C. 7311 which include: (1) Removal from Office and; (2) Confinement or a Fine. By the very Definition of "INFRINGE" The government Shall Not - (Actively break the terms of) - The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms. The government Shall Not - (Act so as to Limit or Undermine) - The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms. The government Shall Not - (Encroach On) - The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms.

Reply(1)
7
WarchiefANU
5d ago

"For those who do not understand the meaning of "Rights" We need to make it clear once and for all: The 2nd Amendment does not apply to full-auto, belt-fed, semi-auto, nor does it apply to bolt action rifles, pistols, or revolvers. The 2nd Amendment RESTRICTS GOVERNMENT. The technology of the firearm is irrelevant. The restrictions on the government remain the same, regardless of the firearm. The Second Amendment was not written to grant permission for citizens to own and bear firearms. It forbids Government interference in the "Right" to Keep and Bear Arms, Period. The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms, Shall Not Be 'Infringed". This also applies to the other "Rights". They are not granted they stipulate "Inherent" "Rights" that the government may not prohibit." Every time a government official even talks about Gun's they are in direct "Violation of Oath of Office."

Reply(7)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers

Last year broke another record for the most firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with 6,542 guns found in carry-on bags at airports throughout the country.  The TSA said in a release on Tuesday that it found the record number of guns at 262 different airports, continuing a trend of each year surpassing…
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Plane Hit By SUV After Safely Making Emergency Landing On Highway

Three people were injured when an SUV struck a small plane after it made an emergency landing on a Nevada highway, according to Nevada State Police. The crash was reported to have taken place on the southbound lane of U.S. 95 at Lee Canyon at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Saturday (January 7).
NEVADA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1102M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy