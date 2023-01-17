ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgina Rodriguez Goes Casual Chic in Knee-High Boots With Cristiano Ronaldo & His Four Kids at Riyadh Wonderland

By Melody Rivera
 3 days ago
Georgina Rodríguez , the girlfriend of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, spent some quality time with her boyfriend and his four kids at Riyadh Winter Wonderland in Saudi Arabia.

For the occasion, the “I Am Georgina” star wore a white turtleneck top and layered it with a white Cayet cardigan that featured a black lining along the two front invisible pockets and collar. The piece also featured padded shoulders and gold jewel buttons. The chic sweater is from the designer’s Numero Dos collection. She paired the top with gray acid-wash skinny jeans.

Rodríguez kept the look neutral with a black croc embossed tote bag that featured gold hardware to match the detailing on her cardigan. As for her jewelry, the model opted for silver tones with a watch and an assortment of sparkling rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek low bun away from her face that featured a minimal makeup look.

The model completed the look with a pair of black knee-high boots. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The boots brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 5 inches tall.

Ronaldo was also seen in the montage of photos Rodríguez posted to Instagram. The soccer player wore a white t-shirt underneath a navy blue Dior hoodie and paired it with skinny blue jeans. He completed his look with a pair of sheer frameless sunglasses and all-white low-top sneakers.

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino , Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

