Caldwell, KS

sumnernewscow.com

Wellington senior Banks Hinshaw is named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Banks Hinshaw, a 6-2, senior, for the Wellington boys basketball team has been named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week. Hinshaw had a huge game Friday night in Wellington’s huge 52-48 victory over Andale. He scored 17 points, going 7-of-10 from the field. He also had three rebounds, three deflections, and a steal.
WELLINGTON, KS
Annie is the Wellington Humane Society of the Week

Annie is a beautiful large breed mix. She first came to the humane society as a puppy. She was adopted out and sadly returned, but we know the right fit is out there for miss Annie! She is now 3 years old and searching for her perfect home. She would do well with older children due to her not knowing her size. She is a cuddler and would love to be a lap dog! She likes to meet other dogs and has done well with them in the home. This long-legged girl would also enjoy a yard with room to stretch her legs! She loves to play her version of fetch – chase the ball, get the ball, then keep the ball!
WELLINGTON, KS
Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, January 18, 2023. •1:30 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1700 block N. A St, Wellington. •3:22 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the1000 block W. Shady Lane Ct., Wellington. •12:21 p.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 900 block N. Jefferson Ave., Wellington. •1:13...
WELLINGTON, KS
Sumner County not likely to get accumulating snow with upcoming storm

Sumner Newscow report — Sumner County residents hoping to build a snowman probably will not see any accumulating snow with the upcoming storm on Friday. The Sumner County Emergency Management released information from the National Weather Service. Sumner County is expected to get rain, but less than 2 inches of snow late Friday through Saturday evening. The highest chance of accumulation is up north near the Salina area.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS

