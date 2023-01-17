Annie is a beautiful large breed mix. She first came to the humane society as a puppy. She was adopted out and sadly returned, but we know the right fit is out there for miss Annie! She is now 3 years old and searching for her perfect home. She would do well with older children due to her not knowing her size. She is a cuddler and would love to be a lap dog! She likes to meet other dogs and has done well with them in the home. This long-legged girl would also enjoy a yard with room to stretch her legs! She loves to play her version of fetch – chase the ball, get the ball, then keep the ball!

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO