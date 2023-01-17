ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals Rank High For Most Bandwagon NFL Fans

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

NJ.Bet recently set out to determine which NFL teams have the most bandwagon fans. Here's how they did it: "In order to find out, NJ.Bet, an online casino and betting offers site, conducted a nationwide survey of NFL fans who regularly watch football and asked them their opinions on bandwagon fan behavior."

According to respondents, there are several ways to spot a bandwagon NFL fan, including only supporting successful franchises (57%), not supporting any team until the playoffs (43%), tuning out of the game when the team is losing (34%), having more than one favorite team (32%) as well as not knowing the team’s players by name (27%).

The Cincinnati Bengals ranked No. 10 for having the most fair-weather fandom, and responders said fans conveniently only support the team when they're playing well. In addition, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow ranked No. 5 for quarterbacks who have the largest bandwagon following in the league.

Here's the top ten NFL teams with the most bandwagon fans:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  5. Los Angeles Rams
  6. Green Bay Packers
  7. San Francisco 49ers
  8. Philadelphia Eagles
  9. Las Vegas Raiders
  10. Cincinnati Bengals

For more information, check out the full study from NJ.Bet .

