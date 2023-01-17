Cincinnati Bengals Rank High For Most Bandwagon NFL Fans
NJ.Bet recently set out to determine which NFL teams have the most bandwagon fans. Here's how they did it: "In order to find out, NJ.Bet, an online casino and betting offers site, conducted a nationwide survey of NFL fans who regularly watch football and asked them their opinions on bandwagon fan behavior."
According to respondents, there are several ways to spot a bandwagon NFL fan, including only supporting successful franchises (57%), not supporting any team until the playoffs (43%), tuning out of the game when the team is losing (34%), having more than one favorite team (32%) as well as not knowing the team’s players by name (27%).
The Cincinnati Bengals ranked No. 10 for having the most fair-weather fandom, and responders said fans conveniently only support the team when they're playing well. In addition, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow ranked No. 5 for quarterbacks who have the largest bandwagon following in the league.
Here's the top ten NFL teams with the most bandwagon fans:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New England Patriots
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cincinnati Bengals
For more information, check out the full study from NJ.Bet .
