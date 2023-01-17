ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $7 Cat Toy on Amazon Has Nearly Perfect Reviews & Pet Parents Say It’s ‘Simple, Durable, and the Cats Love It Without Fail’

By Olivia Harvey
 5 days ago
Cat parents know that cats can be very fickle when it comes to toys. If your cat isn’t ignoring that cute toy you bought her altogether, then she probably played with it for five minutes and is now totally bored — or she’s having more fun with the box it came in.

But according to pet parents, there’s one cat toy that will actually keep your cat interested and entertained for hours — seriously! Even better: It costs less than $7. The toy is the Rainbow Cat Charmer from Cat Dancer and it’s about to become your cat’s obsession.

The Rainbow Cat Charmer is as basic a toy as it can get. It’s a piece of felt fabric attached to a durable plastic wand. The felt is a bit stretchy, but won’t snap like other wand toys, and the wand itself is super flexible, which makes for irresistible tug-of-war games.

The Rainbow Cat Charmer has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with more than 17,900 five-star reviews. One pet parent wrote , “This simple stringed item is a favorite for all three of my cats. It even got my old cat playing! [The] best features are that it’s long and the string is durable.”

Another added , “I’ve purchased so many cat toys. These are default the best. Simple, durable, and the cats love them without fail. I’ve only needed to buy four in about 10 years. They’re awesome and sturdy.”

So if your cat is a toy snob, try out the Rainbow Cat Charmer to see if her mind can be changed. According to thousands of reviews, she’ll most likely find it hard to resist!

