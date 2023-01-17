ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return

Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
NBC Sports

Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch

Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 19, 2023

Manchester City hope to exact revenge when they host Tottenham in an English Premier League matchup on Thursday. Manchester City (12-3-3) only lost three matches last season, but two of the setbacks came against Tottenham (10-3-6) as they dropped a 1-0 road decision before falling 3-2 at home. Both sides are coming off defeats as the Citizens were edged 2-1 by Manchester United on Saturday and Spurs suffered a 2-0 loss against league-leading Arsenal the following day.
BBC

Burnley 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Leaders come from behind to beat Baggies

Championship leaders Burnley came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor as Vincent Kompany's Clarets cemented their hold on top spot. After being stung by Darnell Furlong's controversial early first-half opener, Burnley trailed at the break in an exciting, high-intensity contest before turning it round with two goals in the final 15 minutes.
BBC

Everton's best and worst January transfer business

A special mention to John Stones, Steven Pienaar and Mikel Arteta - but the best has got to be the £60,000 signing of Seamus Coleman in 2009. Some 14 years on, he continues as our captain and has made 397 appearances for the Blues - that's £151 a game!
BBC

Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall

Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC

Klopp set for 1,000th game as manager

Jurgen Klopp will celebrate his 1,000th game as a manager on Saturday when Liverpool host Chelsea. The 55-year-old has an outstanding win percentage of 53.9%, rising to 60.7% when taking into account just the 410 games in charge of the Reds. League leaders Arsenal are the English team he has...

