BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
BBC
Erling Haaland: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola takes blame for striker's scoring blip
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has taken the blame for Erling Haaland's recent mini-goalscoring drought. Haaland has hit an incredible 27 goals in all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. But he has failed to score in his last three outings and Guardiola says the supply to...
CBS Sports
Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 19, 2023
Manchester City hope to exact revenge when they host Tottenham in an English Premier League matchup on Thursday. Manchester City (12-3-3) only lost three matches last season, but two of the setbacks came against Tottenham (10-3-6) as they dropped a 1-0 road decision before falling 3-2 at home. Both sides are coming off defeats as the Citizens were edged 2-1 by Manchester United on Saturday and Spurs suffered a 2-0 loss against league-leading Arsenal the following day.
BBC
Burnley 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Leaders come from behind to beat Baggies
Championship leaders Burnley came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor as Vincent Kompany's Clarets cemented their hold on top spot. After being stung by Darnell Furlong's controversial early first-half opener, Burnley trailed at the break in an exciting, high-intensity contest before turning it round with two goals in the final 15 minutes.
BBC
Everton's best and worst January transfer business
A special mention to John Stones, Steven Pienaar and Mikel Arteta - but the best has got to be the £60,000 signing of Seamus Coleman in 2009. Some 14 years on, he continues as our captain and has made 397 appearances for the Blues - that's £151 a game!
BBC
Overcrowding reports at Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle "premature", says EFL's head of security
Authorities have "full confidence" in Sheffield Wednesday's safety operations after reports of overcrowding during an FA Cup tie against Newcastle, says a leading football security official. Some Newcastle fans claimed there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off at Hillsborough and they were crammed in. The government's adviser on safety...
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC
Klopp set for 1,000th game as manager
Jurgen Klopp will celebrate his 1,000th game as a manager on Saturday when Liverpool host Chelsea. The 55-year-old has an outstanding win percentage of 53.9%, rising to 60.7% when taking into account just the 410 games in charge of the Reds. League leaders Arsenal are the English team he has...
BBC
Frank Lampard: Everton boss says he will 'not cry' at the pressure he is under
Everton boss Frank Lampard says he will "not cry" at the pressure he is under before Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to his former club West Ham. The Toffees are second from bottom in the table and have picked up just one point from their last six league games. Everton's...
Soccer-Conte says Tottenham lack experience but wants to stay and help club
MANCHESTER, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur threw away a two-goal lead in their 4-2 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday due to the lack of experience in the team, coach Antonio Conte said before insisting he remained committed to the club in the long term.
Soccer-Ten Hag rues dropped points as United lack ruthless edge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The look of disbelief on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's face when Crystal Palace's Michael Olise curled a stoppage-time free kick into the net said it all on Wednesday.
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: Swans result, Sunderland v Middlesbrough & (un)EXCLUSIVE transfer chat!
The Swansea game was a bit shite after the red card wasn’t it; how do the lads feel about it all now, and what did they make of the Luke O’Nien apology posted on his social media following the match?. ARGH TRANSFERS; No not yet, there’s a referee...
BBC
European Super League: Ex-Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli reiterates support for ESL
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has reiterated his belief in a European Super League in a farewell speech at the Italian club. Agnelli was one of the chief architects of the breakaway plans to form the ESL in 2021. The 47-year-old and the rest of the Juventus board resigned en...
