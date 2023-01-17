ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ted Lasso's' Hannah Waddingham to Host London's Olivier Awards – Global Bulletin

By K.J. Yossman
 3 days ago
AWARDS

Ted Lasso ” star Hannah Waddingham will host the U.K. theater scene’s most important awards show. Celebrating the best of the West End, the Olivier Awards are set to take place on Sunday, April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London with Waddingham leading the proceedings.

Waddingham, who has previously been nominated three times for an Olivier award for best musical actress, following appearances in productions including “Kiss Me Kate,” takes over from Jason Manford, who has hosted for the past five years.

“The Olivier Awards are the highlight of the theatrical calendar – a time for the industry to come together with fans to celebrate the extraordinary talent both on our stages and behind the curtain,” said Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre. “Already, in our first few months of this job, it is clear that we have joined a uniquely innovative, diverse and resilient sector. To be able to recognise these qualities on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall will be a real thrill.”

The awards show will be broadcast in the U.K. on ITV and Magic Radio.

INCUBATOR

The National Film and Television School and Disney have unveiled the six emerging writer/director teams selected for Disney Imagine UK , its new short film incubator program.

With an emphasis on building a more inclusive film and television industry, the search for the six teams from under-represented backgrounds began in Sept. 2022, with the NFTS receiving nearly 400 applications from around the U.K.

The six teams chosen to develop stories centred on the theme of ‘Evolve’ and working with a production budget of £25,000 ($30,700) are: Adam Pearson and Tom Levinge , Alvin Yu and Charley Packham , Tom Dunn and Kevin Morosky , Milly Garnier and Charlotte Paradise , Laura Jayne Tunbridge and Danielle Goff and Marcus Anthony Thomas and Jordi Morera.

The final collection of six original shorts will be considered to premiere across Disney platforms, feature within a high-profile showcase event and be submitted to international film festivals. All films have been considered and assessed against the BFI’s diversity standards.

Pre-production of the six shorts will begin in April with principal photography starting in May. A debut showcase event is slated for October.

