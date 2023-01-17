ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lefty Graves

Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Shelley Wenger

Helping Your Grandchildren Through Their Parent’s Divorce

When your adult child comes to you about divorce, your first thought may be helping him or her through this difficult time. However, you should also be thinking about your grandchildren. They are also going to be dealing with a lot of changes. They may be worried about their future, including where they are going to live and who they are going to be spending time with. As a grandparent, you can be a great source of comfort to them.
Scary Mommy

Marie Osmond Won’t Leave Any Inheritance Money For Her Kids

“Nepo baby” is a term that’s been trending lately in the media. The term calls out actors, singers, and entertainers in Hollywood that have a leg up on the competition due to their parents, grandparents, or other relatives who laid the foundation for their success before them. While many have leaned into that narrative, Marie Osmond wants to make sure her kids will not have that label.

