Couple refused to share $5.6 million lottery winnings, disowned by family members
Apparently, one couple's family members want nothing else to do with them because they didn't give anybody in the family any of the money they won in a large lottery payout of over $5 million. The husband has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
'Chronically Late' Parents Enraged After Daughter Ditches Them to Attend Wedding
Should children be responsible for ensuring their parents arrive on time?. Being on time with commitments is a general expectation not just in North America but also in cultures all around the world.
Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
Man expects wife to pay for dinner from her inheritance money
Poor finance management is one of the drivers of problems in a marriage. Therefore, couples have to discuss their income, savings, future goals, and other finance-related matters with each other and develop a plan to manage money smoothly.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Business Insider
I never thought my stay-at-home husband needed life insurance until my grandmother's death made me think twice
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The death of a loved one is...
Woman uninvites her husband from her birthday trip to spend the time with his sister instead
Pyramids In Egypt Under A Blue SkyPhoto byOsama ElsayedonUnsplash. When you want to go on a special trip, if you are married you generally will take along your partner. However, there are some that would rather spend this time with a friend and that can cause some issues.
Husband expects wife to pick up dinner tab for his family members because of her large inheritance, wife walks out
It appears that one wife got angry with her husband and his family at a restaurant because they all assumed that she would pay for everybody's food and drinks out of the money she recently inherited from her mother. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
‘For the Sake of the Kids’: Parents on the Verge of Divorce Refuse to Sleep in the Same Bedroom
This is a work of creative non-fiction. All events in this essay are true to the best of my own memory and personal experience. When I was in elementary school, I had a best friend. We'll call her Mary. Every other weekend, we were having sleepovers at each other's houses, and would spend hours doing arts and crafts, watching movies, and playing games.
A woman marries herself making a stranger tear up in a wedding with deep lessons
After 25 years of marriage, and an emotionally-charged divorce, a woman has married herself. Maria Leonard, a civil litigation attorney, decided to marry herself after a period of practicing self-care, seeking spiritual cure, and attending therapy following her divorce.
Helping Your Grandchildren Through Their Parent’s Divorce
When your adult child comes to you about divorce, your first thought may be helping him or her through this difficult time. However, you should also be thinking about your grandchildren. They are also going to be dealing with a lot of changes. They may be worried about their future, including where they are going to live and who they are going to be spending time with. As a grandparent, you can be a great source of comfort to them.
Marie Osmond Won’t Leave Any Inheritance Money For Her Kids
“Nepo baby” is a term that’s been trending lately in the media. The term calls out actors, singers, and entertainers in Hollywood that have a leg up on the competition due to their parents, grandparents, or other relatives who laid the foundation for their success before them. While many have leaned into that narrative, Marie Osmond wants to make sure her kids will not have that label.
I run a support group for toddler parents. Here are 5 things every mom of a toddler should know.
The mental health counselor shares how raising toddlers can be triggering, and parents should acknowledge that and talk about it with others.
