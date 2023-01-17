Read full article on original website
Janice Marie Olivas, 72, Wellington: June 21, 1950 – Jan. 16, 2023
Janice Marie Olivas, age 72, a longtime Wellington resident, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. She was born on June 21, 1950 to Elmer C. Johnson and Patricia M. (Bludworth) Johnson in Sterling, CO. She was raised in Wellington and graduated from WHS with the Class of 1967. She continued her education while raising her family by completing her bachelor’s and masters degrees.
Annie is the Wellington Humane Society of the Week
Annie is a beautiful large breed mix. She first came to the humane society as a puppy. She was adopted out and sadly returned, but we know the right fit is out there for miss Annie! She is now 3 years old and searching for her perfect home. She would do well with older children due to her not knowing her size. She is a cuddler and would love to be a lap dog! She likes to meet other dogs and has done well with them in the home. This long-legged girl would also enjoy a yard with room to stretch her legs! She loves to play her version of fetch – chase the ball, get the ball, then keep the ball!
Sumner County Court Docket: Jan. 18 report
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, January 18, 2023. •1:30 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1700 block N. A St, Wellington. •3:22 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the1000 block W. Shady Lane Ct., Wellington. •12:21 p.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 900 block N. Jefferson Ave., Wellington. •1:13...
Wellington Rec Commission board meeting will be held on Jan. 24
Sumner Newscow report — The Wellington Rec Commission will be holding a board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 a.m.
Sumner County not likely to get accumulating snow with upcoming storm
Sumner Newscow report — Sumner County residents hoping to build a snowman probably will not see any accumulating snow with the upcoming storm on Friday. The Sumner County Emergency Management released information from the National Weather Service. Sumner County is expected to get rain, but less than 2 inches of snow late Friday through Saturday evening. The highest chance of accumulation is up north near the Salina area.
No. 8 Udall girls upset No. 1 seed Argonia in SCBL Tournament quarterfinals
Sumner Newscow report — It might have been a first – a No. 8 seed took down a No. 1 seed in the South-Central Border League Tournament. It happened last night when #8 Udall’s girls’ team defeated #1 Argonia 50-45 in the quarterfinal round Tuesday night. The scores are as follows:
