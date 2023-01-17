ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

WWMTCw

Kent County deputies investigate stabbing, stolen car

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in Tyrone Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to 14101 Sparta Ave. Northwest around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the 30-year-old victim, they said. Thirty minutes later, deputies were...
KENT COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

UPDATE: Vehicle Found in Lake Macatawa; Two Children Rescued, Driver’s Body Recovered

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 22, 2023) – A 52-year-old Otsego man lost his life as his vehicle ended up in Lake Macatawa on Sunday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, first responders were dispatched to the area of Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive shortly after 9 AM on a report of a vehicle in the lake. They found two girls, aged eight and two, who apparently were able to escape the vehicle and huddled on shore until they could summon help.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team retrieved a vehicle from Lake Macatawa with a body inside Sunday. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Paramedic describes 115 mph drunk driver crash as 'very gruesome scene'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders described the aftermath of a 2021 crash that killed a Kalamazoo County elderly couple one of the most horrific sights they've seen. Paramedics and crash scene investigators testified Friday in the trial of an accused drunk driver charged with second degree murder in the crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two cars crash into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two drivers are hurt after two cars crashed into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, Thursday evening. The crash resulted in serious damage to the home, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers said. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on West Hopkins near Church Street, police said. Jenison:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons

HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Holland Gateway Mission

HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire that was detected inside the Gateway Mission Men’s Center in Holland Friday evening. The city says fire crews responded to reports of a potential fire before 7 p.m. No fire was visible from the outside but one was later found inside a kitchen storage room.
HOLLAND, MI

