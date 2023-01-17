Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicle crashes into Lake Macatawa; driver killed
A vehicle that crashed into Lake Macatawa Sunday morning left a man dead and two children searching for help.
WWMTCw
Kent County deputies investigate stabbing, stolen car
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in Tyrone Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to 14101 Sparta Ave. Northwest around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the 30-year-old victim, they said. Thirty minutes later, deputies were...
927thevan.com
UPDATE: Vehicle Found in Lake Macatawa; Two Children Rescued, Driver’s Body Recovered
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 22, 2023) – A 52-year-old Otsego man lost his life as his vehicle ended up in Lake Macatawa on Sunday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, first responders were dispatched to the area of Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive shortly after 9 AM on a report of a vehicle in the lake. They found two girls, aged eight and two, who apparently were able to escape the vehicle and huddled on shore until they could summon help.
Divers search for father after 2 girls escape vehicle that plunged into lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two girls escaped from their father’s vehicle after it plunged into Lake Macatawa, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The 52-year-old father, of Otsego, has not been located as of Sunday, Jan. 22, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.
WWMTCw
Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team retrieved a vehicle from Lake Macatawa with a body inside Sunday. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep
A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.
WWMTCw
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
Fox17
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
Arrest made after man shot multiple times at Gaines Township mobile home park
A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a Gaines Township mobile home park overnight. A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a Gaines Township mobile home park overnight.
Kent County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in Byron Twp.
WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a swampy area in Byron Township Friday afternoon. Police say a witness walking their dog saw the body along Ivanrest Avenue between M-6 and 56th Street. The identity of the body is still...
WWMTCw
Paramedic describes 115 mph drunk driver crash as 'very gruesome scene'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders described the aftermath of a 2021 crash that killed a Kalamazoo County elderly couple one of the most horrific sights they've seen. Paramedics and crash scene investigators testified Friday in the trial of an accused drunk driver charged with second degree murder in the crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
WWMTCw
Two cars crash into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two drivers are hurt after two cars crashed into a home in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, Thursday evening. The crash resulted in serious damage to the home, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers said. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on West Hopkins near Church Street, police said. Jenison:...
Fox17
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
Fox17
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons
HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
1 hurt in Wyoming shooting
One person was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Wyoming.
Fox17
1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Holland Gateway Mission
HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire that was detected inside the Gateway Mission Men’s Center in Holland Friday evening. The city says fire crews responded to reports of a potential fire before 7 p.m. No fire was visible from the outside but one was later found inside a kitchen storage room.
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
Comments / 0