Calling all youth and adult trail riders to join Currituck’s horse trail riding program. This program is for trail riding only – no arena riding or training. We will award prizes to residents of Currituck county and members of Currituck county 4-H, who acquire 250, 500, 1000 and 2000 hours of trail riding time. Once riders hit the 2000 hour mark they will start over.

CURRITUCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO