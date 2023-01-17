Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Eleanor Louise Wesenberg
Eleanor Louise Wesenberg, 97, of Duck, NC passed away peacefully January 19, 2023 in Barco, NC. Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania October 23, 1925, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Julius and Hedwig Ritter. Eleanor’s surviving family members include her son, Harvey Murray, Jr. and his wife, Lynn; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many other relatives.
obxtoday.com
Currituck horse trail riding program offered to youth and adult community members
Calling all youth and adult trail riders to join Currituck’s horse trail riding program. This program is for trail riding only – no arena riding or training. We will award prizes to residents of Currituck county and members of Currituck county 4-H, who acquire 250, 500, 1000 and 2000 hours of trail riding time. Once riders hit the 2000 hour mark they will start over.
obxtoday.com
Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue now hiring for 2023 season
Are you interested in spend your summer season at the Outer Banks, make lifelong friendships, and teach beach-goers about ocean safety? Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue is now accepting applications for the 2023 season. Use your training and skills to make a difference and protect lives this summer by applying...
obxtoday.com
2023 re-entry permits available for Dare County residents, non-resident property owners, and businesses
Dare County Emergency Management encourages all Dare County residents, non-resident property owners and business owners to obtain their reentry permits well ahead of hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1, 2023. To enter Dare County following a mandatory evacuation, individuals must present a current reentry permit along with a...
Comments / 0