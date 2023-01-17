ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Eleanor Louise Wesenberg 

Eleanor Louise Wesenberg, 97, of Duck, NC passed away peacefully January 19, 2023 in Barco, NC. Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania October 23, 1925, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Julius and Hedwig Ritter. Eleanor’s surviving family members include her son, Harvey Murray, Jr. and his wife, Lynn; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many other relatives.
DUCK, NC
Currituck horse trail riding program offered to youth and adult community members

Calling all youth and adult trail riders to join Currituck’s horse trail riding program. This program is for trail riding only – no arena riding or training. We will award prizes to residents of Currituck county and members of Currituck county 4-H, who acquire 250, 500, 1000 and 2000 hours of trail riding time. Once riders hit the 2000 hour mark they will start over.
CURRITUCK, NC
Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue now hiring for 2023 season

Are you interested in spend your summer season at the Outer Banks, make lifelong friendships, and teach beach-goers about ocean safety? Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue is now accepting applications for the 2023 season. Use your training and skills to make a difference and protect lives this summer by applying...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

