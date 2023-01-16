Read full article on original website
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
Fact Check: Under Donald Trump, Did U.S. Accrue 25% of National Debt?
The federal debt rose trillions during the Republican's time four years in office, albeit amid major borrowings as a result of the pandemic.
White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel
The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Republicans push constitutional amendment to allow judges to withhold bail for many more defendants
Some Indiana Republicans want to change the state constitution to allow judges to withhold bail entirely for a lot more people.
americanmilitarynews.com
Dozens of FBI whistleblowers warn about politicized agency, Rep. Jordan says
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the new chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said dozens of whistleblowers from the FBI have come forward to the committee to reveal how the bureau has become politicized. “This is crazy stuff. We had now dozens of whistleblowers from the FBI come to us, FBI...
House Republicans Have Already Achieved Their Main Goal: Chaos | Opinion
To the casual observer, watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) capture the SINO (Speaker in Name Only) on the 15th ballot in the dead of night after a near brawl in the House chamber probably seemed like peak dysfunctionality for a Republican Party that has known more than its fair share of dysfunctionality over the last six years.
It Would Be Nice If Republicans Would Actually Read A Bill
Republicans have made a drama out of legislation to hire some 87,000 IRS employees. Either they don't understand the bill, or they're pretending not to.
Washington Examiner
Democrats join European elites in despising the First Amendment
The world’s biggest advocates for censorship want to destroy the First Amendment in the U.S., and some Democrats are happy to help. At the World Economic Forum, the “Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency” predicted that hate speech regulations would be coming to the U.S. soon enough. “Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S., I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” Vera Jourova said.
Washington Examiner
New Biden gun grab based on just two shootings
The Biden administration’s weak case for abruptly imposing new rules and taxes on firearms long free from them is giving hope to some Second Amendment advocates that decades of gun laws dating to Al Capone’s days will finally be killed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The about-face on...
Washington Examiner
Trump extends Biden entitlements olive branch in debt ceiling fight
Former President Donald Trump warned Republican lawmakers not to target Medicare and Social Security in their escalating fight over the debt ceiling, at least partially aligning himself with President Joe Biden and Democrats in the process. Some Republicans have suggested revamping the entitlement programs as a means of balancing the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appointment Leaves Ex-Home Sec Member 'Horrified'
Former Democratic members of the House Homeland Security Committee have criticized the GOP House steering panel's decision to place Greene on the committee.
Manchin calls for deal with McCarthy on spending cuts: 'We have a debt problem'
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is breaking with President Joe Biden on the debt ceiling, calling for Democrats to work with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on a compromise to lift the nation’s borrowing limit.
SCOTUS gives Dems big 2A victory, protesters call for 'violence' against cops and more top headlines
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Republicans Turn on One of Their Own Over Immigration Remark
GOP Representative Maria Salazar's remarks calling for undocumented immigrants to be treated with "dignity" sparked backlash from conservatives on Tuesday.
Secret Service could offer House Republicans way to get Wilmington visitor logs
House Republican investigators could get information about who visited President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home from the Secret Service in the absence of any visitor logs kept by the White House.
US News and World Report
The GOP’s Post-Roe Abortion Problem
When abortion opponents gather in Washington on Friday for the annual March for Life to mark 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, their sights will be set on the Capitol – a departure from their decades-long route to the Supreme Court, which just months ago gutted the decision that established a right to an abortion.
Military.com
It's Back: Two Congressmen Want Americans to Thank Troops for Their Freedom
Two congressmen are once again urging Americans to express support for troops and veterans by saying "thank you for our freedom" instead of "thank you for your service." Republican Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan, a retired Marine lieutenant general, and Rep. Lou Correa, a Democrat from California, first introduced the measure last fall as a way to "renew and affirm" Americans' commitment to troops. But it failed to pass.
Biden's strategy to address the debt ceiling
The treasury is expected to confirm the U.S. has reached the debt ceiling. Scott MacFarlane breaks down the conflict in Congress and Nancy Cordes explains Biden's role in addressing the limit and his strategy to prevent a shutdown.
