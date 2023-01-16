ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 3

Related
Salon

"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
americanmilitarynews.com

Dozens of FBI whistleblowers warn about politicized agency, Rep. Jordan says

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the new chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said dozens of whistleblowers from the FBI have come forward to the committee to reveal how the bureau has become politicized. “This is crazy stuff. We had now dozens of whistleblowers from the FBI come to us, FBI...
Newsweek

House Republicans Have Already Achieved Their Main Goal: Chaos | Opinion

To the casual observer, watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) capture the SINO (Speaker in Name Only) on the 15th ballot in the dead of night after a near brawl in the House chamber probably seemed like peak dysfunctionality for a Republican Party that has known more than its fair share of dysfunctionality over the last six years.
Washington Examiner

Democrats join European elites in despising the First Amendment

The world’s biggest advocates for censorship want to destroy the First Amendment in the U.S., and some Democrats are happy to help. At the World Economic Forum, the “Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency” predicted that hate speech regulations would be coming to the U.S. soon enough. “Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S., I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” Vera Jourova said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

New Biden gun grab based on just two shootings

The Biden administration’s weak case for abruptly imposing new rules and taxes on firearms long free from them is giving hope to some Second Amendment advocates that decades of gun laws dating to Al Capone’s days will finally be killed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The about-face on...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump extends Biden entitlements olive branch in debt ceiling fight

Former President Donald Trump warned Republican lawmakers not to target Medicare and Social Security in their escalating fight over the debt ceiling, at least partially aligning himself with President Joe Biden and Democrats in the process. Some Republicans have suggested revamping the entitlement programs as a means of balancing the...
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
US News and World Report

The GOP’s Post-Roe Abortion Problem

When abortion opponents gather in Washington on Friday for the annual March for Life to mark 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, their sights will be set on the Capitol – a departure from their decades-long route to the Supreme Court, which just months ago gutted the decision that established a right to an abortion.
WASHINGTON, DC
Military.com

It's Back: Two Congressmen Want Americans to Thank Troops for Their Freedom

Two congressmen are once again urging Americans to express support for troops and veterans by saying "thank you for our freedom" instead of "thank you for your service." Republican Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan, a retired Marine lieutenant general, and Rep. Lou Correa, a Democrat from California, first introduced the measure last fall as a way to "renew and affirm" Americans' commitment to troops. But it failed to pass.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Biden's strategy to address the debt ceiling

The treasury is expected to confirm the U.S. has reached the debt ceiling. Scott MacFarlane breaks down the conflict in Congress and Nancy Cordes explains Biden's role in addressing the limit and his strategy to prevent a shutdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy