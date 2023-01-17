ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Snow expected to move in Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Snow moves in today and temperatures stay cold. Snow is moving west through Ohio this morning, and is expected to enter western Pennsylvania late morning into the early afternoon. Coverage will be isolated at first, then scattered. Reduced visibility and slick spots on the roads will be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday

Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Impact Day Sunday: Rain and snow showers

PITTSBURGH — We are on track for precipitation to begin arriving generally after 12 noon Sunday afternoon from southwest to northeast. Precipitation will begin as snow northwest of the city and likely in the Laurels with rain for everyone else. The rain/snow line will likely fluctuate through Allegheny County during the day, but looks to set up closer to the airport than downtown. Everything will change to snow overnight as temperatures cool with flurries leftover during the day on Monday. All told, generally 1-3" northwest of the city and into the Laurels with up to an inch everywhere else. We will dry out Tuesday before our next winter system arrives Wednesday and Thursday.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County

DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 males in critical condition from shootings on Pittsburgh's South Side

Two males found shot on Pittsburgh’s South Side late Saturday night were reported in critical condition, Pittsburgh police said. A juvenile boy was transported to a hospital with wounds to the abdomen and a graze wound to the face, police said. He was found in the area of Color Park on South Fourth St. at about 9 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit. According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy