beavercountyradio.com
Route 168 Centennial Avenue Gas Line Installation Begins Monday in New Galilee
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation on Route 168 (Centennial Avenue) in New Galilee Borough, Beaver County will begin Monday, January 23 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late March on Route 168 between Route...
Snow expected to move in Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Snow moves in today and temperatures stay cold. Snow is moving west through Ohio this morning, and is expected to enter western Pennsylvania late morning into the early afternoon. Coverage will be isolated at first, then scattered. Reduced visibility and slick spots on the roads will be...
Beaver County mother begs drivers to slow down on Route 51
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A local mom is begging people to slow down on a busy Beaver County road. She said a series have crashes have happened on Route 51 in Monaca and it’s only a matter of time before someone in her family gets hurt. Amber Smith...
wdadradio.com
TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday
Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
wtae.com
Impact Day Sunday: Rain and snow showers
PITTSBURGH — We are on track for precipitation to begin arriving generally after 12 noon Sunday afternoon from southwest to northeast. Precipitation will begin as snow northwest of the city and likely in the Laurels with rain for everyone else. The rain/snow line will likely fluctuate through Allegheny County during the day, but looks to set up closer to the airport than downtown. Everything will change to snow overnight as temperatures cool with flurries leftover during the day on Monday. All told, generally 1-3" northwest of the city and into the Laurels with up to an inch everywhere else. We will dry out Tuesday before our next winter system arrives Wednesday and Thursday.
About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County
DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
Brink’s armored truck catches fire on I-79 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Brink’s armored truck caught fire on I-79 in Washington County on Friday. Washington County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene at 4:07 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The fire has been put out. One of the northbound lanes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 males in critical condition from shootings on Pittsburgh's South Side
Two males found shot on Pittsburgh’s South Side late Saturday night were reported in critical condition, Pittsburgh police said. A juvenile boy was transported to a hospital with wounds to the abdomen and a graze wound to the face, police said. He was found in the area of Color Park on South Fourth St. at about 9 p.m.
Fayette County crews respond to pedestrian hit by train
Crews responded Tuesday morning to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train in Connellsville. The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the Connellsville police department near Water Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Additional details were not immediately available.
State police: Tractor-trailer crashed over hillside along Pennsylvania Turnpike
Crews are working to clear the site of a tractor-trailer rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County. The crash took place in the westbound lanes around mile marker 18.4 in New Sewickley Township, according to state police in Gibsonia. A tractor-trailer went over a hillside after 8 a.m....
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
Fire under Pittsburgh bridge forces ‘T’ rail system into standstill
PITTSBURGH — A fire underneath a Pittsburgh bridge caused the ‘T’ rail system to stop operations Tuesday. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the fire was located underneath the Panhandle Bridge, the bridge the light rail cars take to cross the Monongahela River. A Pittsburgh Regional Transit representative...
2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376
PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit. According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car in downtown Pittsburgh Friday night. According to Pittsburgh police, the woman was hit at Penn Avenue and 6th Street at around 9:30 p.m. Police said the woman was alert and conscious after the accident. The...
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Pedestrian flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian was flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Westmoreland County on Monday, 911 dispatchers confirmed. According to officials, emergency crews responded to the accident on Route 119 near Technology Drive at 7:14 p.m. An update on the victim’s condition...
State police investigating bomb threat made against local mall
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a mall in Butler County. According to police, a worker at the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall received a call at around 5:01 a.m. Saturday. The person at the other end of...
Former Scott Township funeral director charged with stealing from families
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A former Scott Township funeral director is facing serious charges after an investigation involving the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. John Henson is facing 35 charges, including 10 felonies. Detectives say he took thousands from grieving families. Henson used to the be funeral director...
