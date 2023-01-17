PITTSBURGH — We are on track for precipitation to begin arriving generally after 12 noon Sunday afternoon from southwest to northeast. Precipitation will begin as snow northwest of the city and likely in the Laurels with rain for everyone else. The rain/snow line will likely fluctuate through Allegheny County during the day, but looks to set up closer to the airport than downtown. Everything will change to snow overnight as temperatures cool with flurries leftover during the day on Monday. All told, generally 1-3" northwest of the city and into the Laurels with up to an inch everywhere else. We will dry out Tuesday before our next winter system arrives Wednesday and Thursday.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO