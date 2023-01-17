Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Defending OVC Champion Skyhawk beach volleyball program announces 2023 schedule
A little over eight months after making history as the first OVC program to appear in the NCAA Tournament, the UT Martin beach volleyball squad has announced its 2023 slate. The Skyhawks are set to play a school-record 32 regular season matches this spring before hosting the OVC Championship tournament, held on April 27-29. UT Martin also hosts OVC foe Chattanooga for a March 21 double dual while taking on both North Alabama and Austin Peay on April 4 to complete its home schedule.
Boys “All-Tournament Team” for Obion County Middle School
The 2023 Obion County All County Boys Basketball Teamfollowing the Middle School Tournament. Selected to the “All Tournament Team” was Carter Ayers (Hillcrest), Clayton Montgomery (Hillcrest), Andy Launer (Hillcrest), Adrian Meadows (Lake Road), Charlie Harper (Lake Road), Connor Davis (Lake Road), Clayton Caldwell (Lake Road), and Weston Quinn (Lake Road), [standing] Carson Choate (South Fulton), Tyler Stork (Black Oak), Brey’Lyn Minor (Ridgemont), River Carson (Ridgemont), JohnReed Worrell (Ridgemont), Jordyn Snow (Ridgemont), and Jack Hepler (Hillcrest).
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
Twentieth Century Club honors Paul Tinkle with donation to Carl Perkins Center
The Twentieth Century Club of Martin honored Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle Friday with a donation to the Weakley-Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. A check was presented to Center Director Amber Whitten and a certificate was given to Mr. Tinkle.
Obion County Director of School’s Explains Cause of Frozen Pipes in December
Obion County’s Director of Schools addressed the issue of frozen pipes and water damage, during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. Director Tim Watkins updated Commission members following the damage received from the Arctic cold front during Christmas break.(AUDIO) Director Watkins explained the cause of damage at Hillcrest and Ridgemont,...
Carolyn Coleman – 87 – Rives
Funeral services will be held for Carolyn Coleman, age 87, of Rives. Services will take place at 12:00 on Friday, January 20th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Alamo Church Cemetery.
Judy Pittman, 76, Paris
A Celebration of Life for Judith Arlene “Judy” Pittman, age 76, of Paris, will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 at noon at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.
Obion County Commission Recognizes Retired Road Superintendent
The Obion County Commission recognized a retired department head at Tuesday’s monthly meeting. County Mayor Steve Carr made a presentation to former Highway Department Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton.(AUDIO) Lofton offered his thanks to the board.(AUDIO) A photo of the presentation has been placed on our website at...
Robert Ray Vickers, 88, Sharon
Funeral services for Robert Ray Vickers, age 88, of Sharon, will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00 at Sharon First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, from 11:00 until service time at the church. Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.
Multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident in Dresden
A two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Dresden injured multiple occupants, with one airlifted. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says the accident happened around 7:35 at Highway 22 and Evergreen Street. The driver of one vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Weakley County Rescue Squad and Dresden Fire...
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath expanding distribution operations in Gibson County
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is expanding its distribution operations in Gibson County. ZLINE officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest in a multimillion-dollar expansion and locate a new facility in Milan. Four years after establishing its distribution headquarters in Carroll County, ZLINE will expand as the company acquires the...
Time Capsule Contents from Tornado Damaged Dresden Church on Display
Discovery Park of America will hold an exclusive event tonight for members of a Dresden church, which was destroyed by the December of 2021 tornado. Jennifer Wildes, the Senior Director of Collections and Exhibits, told Thunderbolt News about the unveiling of a discovered time capsule.(AUDIO) Ms. Wildes said the almost...
