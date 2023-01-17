HOUSTON — We have an exclusive interview with the woman who was shot the night TakeOff was shot and killed. Sydney Leday is 24 years old and says it’s a miracle she’s alive. It's still very hard for her to sit down and talk about that night. It's taken her months to be ready to tell her story. On Wednesday, she sat down with us to talk about the shooting and her recovery that’s far from over.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO