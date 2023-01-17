Eli Manning is breaking his own promise to never return to Philly for a game

Eli Manning is breaking his own promise to never return to Philadelphia for a football game in order to attend Saturday night's Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game at the Linc.

“I said when I retired I’d never go back to a game at Philly," Manning said on last night's ESPN Manning Cast with his brother Peyton. "But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

The "double bird" from Eagles fans is something Eli Manning made popular in 2021 during the Manning Cast with former Eagles DE Chris Long.

Manning, 42, spent his entire 16-year NFL career as the quarterback of the New York Giants, but never fared well against Philadelphia.

Manning went 10-21 in the Eagles with 34 interceptions and 62 sacks. In Philadelphia, Manning is 6-10 with 24 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, and 32 sacks.

The Eagles are seven point favorites against the Giants on Saturday night.

