Eli Manning is breaking his own promise to never return to Philly for a game

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
 5 days ago

Eli Manning is breaking his own promise to never return to Philadelphia for a football game in order to attend Saturday night's Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game at the Linc.

“I said when I retired I’d never go back to a game at Philly," Manning said on last night's ESPN Manning Cast with his brother Peyton. "But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

The "double bird" from Eagles fans is something Eli Manning made popular in 2021 during the Manning Cast with former Eagles DE Chris Long.

Manning, 42, spent his entire 16-year NFL career as the quarterback of the New York Giants, but never fared well against Philadelphia.

Manning went 10-21 in the Eagles with 34 interceptions and 62 sacks. In Philadelphia, Manning is 6-10 with 24 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, and 32 sacks.

The Eagles are seven point favorites against the Giants on Saturday night.

94 WIP Sports Radio

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

