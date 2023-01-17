Read full article on original website
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Trail Blazers Game
LeBron James is available for Sunday's game.
Shannon Sharpe Clip From 2021 Going Viral After Lakers-Grizzlies Fiasco
The Hall of Fame tight end urged fans sitting courtside to show respect in a monologue from two years ago. Hall of Fame tight end and Fox pundit Shannon Sharpe became the biggest story in sports out of nowhere Friday night, jawing at Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant, center Steven Adams, and Ja’s father Tee during Memphis’ 122-121 loss to the Lakers.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard injures ankle vs. SF; ruled out
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Pollard got hurt when...
Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia
The Eagles outdid themselves with this clever shot. There was never any love lost between Giants legend Eli Manning and the Eagles throughout his long career and to this day the trash talking persists. The city of Philadelphia outdid themselves this time, though, and came up with a clever way to welcome Manning back to the city ahead of the teams’ divisional playoff game Saturday.
Cowboys kicker extends postseason woes with 5th missed PAT
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers on Sunday even after he set an NFL record with four misses last Monday night against Tampa Bay before making his final try.
Thurman Thomas Posts Heartbreaking News Before Playoff Game
Buffalo’s legendary running back will be watching Sunday’s game with a heavy heart if he decides to watch. Legendary Bills running back Thurman Thomas posted heartbreaking news about his mother ahead of Sunday’s Bills–Bengals divisional playoff game. Thomas’s mother died on Saturday after a battle with...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Posts First Tweet Since Second Concussion
The third-year quarterback missed Miami’s last three games after entering concussion protocol following Week 16. Following a trying season marred by multiple stints in concussion protocol, Tua Tagovailoa broke his silence with a message on social media Friday as he continues to prepare for a return in 2023. The...
