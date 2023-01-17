ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

What To Tell Yourself During Your Workout To Make It *Feel* Easier, According to a Sports Psychologist

By Jordan Galloway
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoJkE_0kHXFa6U00

Working out is stressful. Literally, you are placing your body under stress when you exercise, and its ability to adapt to those stressors is how you get stronger, faster, fitter. Everyone’s stress response is different, but one universal trick that can make working out feel easier is being mindful of how you talk to yourself when you exercise. Specifically, practicing positive self-talk while working out can lead to better results.

“Positive self-talk is one of the simplest principles of sports psychology, yet it’s one of the toughest to master,” says clinical health and performance psychologist Leah Lagos, PsyD, BCB, author of Heart Breath Mind. “Studies have shown that those who adopt positive self-talk strategies and motivational self-talk programs can perform better in physical activities, particularly endurance ones.” Other studies have shown that athletes who used positive affirmations for fitness motivation scored higher on strength and endurance tests, she adds.

Conversely, negative self-talk can hinder your performance. “On a physiological level, negative self-talk can raise your heart rate, cause perspiration, and increase muscle tension,” Dr. Lagos says. “It’s one of the most toxic things we can do.”

Why positive self-talk while working out makes it feel less hard

Stress of any kind can activate your sympathetic nervous system (SNS), better known as your “fight-or-flight” response, and danger or physical activity (like working out) intensifies its response. In some ways, this is beneficial: It increases your blood flow and ability to breathe, both of which can help improve your performance.

Too much SNS activation can feel overwhelming, however, which is why being able to help your nervous system regulate itself is essential, especially during situations that cause it to upregulate, like an intense workout. Enter: positive self-talk. “Self-talk may primarily act by reducing performance-related anxiety among athletes,” Dr. Lagos says. “Moreover, self-talk has been linked to greater enjoyment, self-confidence, and higher perceived self-competence.”

The effectiveness of self-talk on performance depends on situational factors, the athlete, and the features of self-talk itself, according to Dr. Lagos. “For instance, some researchers suggest that instructional self-talk may be more beneficial during training because it helps the athlete finesse their skill, whereas motivational self-talk may boost performance in a competitive setting,” she says.

How to practice positive self-talk while working out

There’s a lot of room for personalization when it comes to positive self-talk. What works for one person may not work for another, but the general rule is to focus on what you should be doing rather than what you shouldn’t, says Dr. Lagos. Think: “‘You’ve got a great pace,’” she says. “Or, ‘you’ve got this,’ rather than ‘don’t slow down,’ or ‘this is too hard; I want to quit.’"

Dr. Lagos says the first step to improving your self-talk is identifying negative thinking, and according to her, this generally falls into one of the four categories below:

1. Magnifying

You focus on the worst parts of a situation and ignore the positive parts. This could look like achieving a new PR but only talking about the part of the run where you didn’t hit your split.

2. Polarizing

You see things as either good or bad, black or white. "There’s no room for a middle ground," Dr. Lagos says. For example, you think you have to be perfect—if you make mistakes, you're a failure.

3. Catastrophizing

You expect the worst. For instance, you don’t have a good first set and assume the rest of the workout will be a disaster.

4. Personalizing

You blame yourself when bad things happen. Say your workout buddy is in a bad mood, you automatically assume it’s because of you.

Being able to name negative thought patterns can elevate your awareness of them, which, in turn, can help you flip the script when you find it happening. This process is simple, in theory, but as Dr. Lagos notes, it’s tough to master, so take it easy on yourself. “Don't put too much pressure on yourself to nail this on day one,” she says. “Building new habits takes time.”

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists

Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
FLORIDA STATE
Well+Good

I Tried the One-Hour Cleaning Method To Make Tidying Up Less Overwhelming

Roughly nine million adults in the United States alone have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and as one of those adults, I have particularly difficult time keeping my space tidy. Most people have a “junk drawer” in their kitchen, a single drawer wherein all of life’s random objects find a temporary home before being sorted or thrown away. I, on the other hand, have an entire junk corner. And while my New Year’s resolution has been to maintain a cleaner home, my junk corner has continued to grow.
Well+Good

It’s Totally Okay To Feel Sad Instead of Invigorated at the Start of a New Year, According to Mental Health Experts

If you’ve been on social media at all over the past few weeks, you’ve probably noticed that there’s no shortage of new year content: celebrations, goals, resolutions, and plenty of “New Year, New Me.” But what happens if you don’t feel the same positivity that other people feel? What if instead of being excited, you feel sad at the start of a new year?
Well+Good

‘I’m a Neuroscientist, and This Is How To Stop Past Thoughts From Lingering’

When you're reminded of certain memories, you might feel as though you're stuck. While you might enjoy the way the smell of a certain meal evokes a sunny childhood memory, you may not feel the same way about the overwhelming cringe you feel upon recalling an awkward moment from years ago. Yes, memories can be fabulous mood boosters, but certain examples pull us out of the present moment and send us reeling down a negative thought spiral. When this happens, the rumination can make it difficult to allow for new memories—and ones that aren't clouded by past experiences—to form. But, it's possible to learn how to clear the mind of past thoughts.
Well+Good

Why You Should Never Tip Your Head Back When Trying To Stop a Bloody Nose, According to an MD

Whether you're a first-timer or a nosebleed pro, the advice about what to do when that dreaded gush of blood starts pouring out of your nose can be...confusing. Case in point: At some point, most of us have been told to tip our heads back to stop the blood from flowing. Turns out, that's definitely not what you're supposed to do for a nosebleed, and can actually make things worse.
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Well+Good

3 Cozy, Heart-Healthy Teas That’ll Spark Joy (and Fight Inflammation) With Every Sip

Something about the first sip of hot tea on a cold and dreary winter day can instantly soothe your soul and fill your heart with joy. But aside from its naturally warming and soothing effect, research has shown that tea has several heart-healthy properties that can help support your cardiovascular system. According to a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, tea drinkers tend to have lower death rates from cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke.
Well+Good

This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin

Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

I Tried Magic Sleek, and Can Now Give My Thick, ‘Unmanageable’ Hair a Salon-Smooth Blowout in 6 Minutes

All my life, I've had unmanageably thick and wavy hair. While others seem to be able to blow dry their hair in 10 minutes, it's always taken me at least an hour and a half to style mine into something presentable—which has led to heat damage and a lot of wasted time. I've been through countless products that claimed they could reduce my dry time, but none of them lived up to their promises. So when I heard about Magic Sleek, a salon treatment that promises to make styling thick hair as easy as possible, I was skeptical yet intrigued... and at that point, willing to try anything.
Well+Good

The 6 Most Delicious (and Effective) Egg Substitutes for Cooking and Baking

Peanut butter and oats are to your pantry as eggs are to your refrigerator: These pantry staples are not only delicious, but ubiquitous across recipes and cuisines and packed with nutrients. That being said, eggs are perishable—meaning they won't exactly last as long as that box of instant oatmeal packets—and...
Well+Good

Aquarius Season Infuses the Year With Fresh Momentum—Here’s How Your Sign Can Maximize That Energy

Ever the cerebral change agent of the zodiac, Aquarius has an eclectic energy: On the one hand, it’s traditionally ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibilities and commitments; and on the other hand, its modern-day ruler is Uranus, the planet of innovation and rebellion. Put ‘em together, and you have the water-bearer’s determined, wave-making vibe. As the sun enters Aquarius on January 20, heralding the start of Aquarius season, every zodiac sign can expect to feel that progress-oriented energy, making it an aligned time for setting intentions and goals.
Well+Good

Tune Into Your Body With This Equipment-Free Workout Plan

You’ve made it to the halfway mark of the ReNew Year Movement Program! That's an achievement worth celebrating. How do you feel?. Use the workouts this week to check in with your body and see how it’s responding to multiple weeks of consistency. Do the exercises you’ve been doing regularly come more naturally? Are you able to get in more reps comfortably?
Well+Good

The 6 Best Balance Tips We’re Using for a More Steady 2023

Whether you’re a seasoned professional triathlete or a parent who gets their exercise from chasing kids around all day, balance plays a role in everything you do. At its peak, great balance has the power to support us during workouts, long shifts standing on our feet, and everyday chores; at its worst, poor balance can lead to injury, keeping us from doing the things we love.
Well+Good

Trainers and Doctors Agree That the Oura Ring Is the Best Health Tracking Device—I Tried It for 4 Months To See if I Could Prove Them Wrong

New year, same me. Just different goals. At the end of 2022, I reevaluated my personal goals and made a pact to myself to get better quality sleep, incorporate more exercise, track my period, and decrease stress levels. Last year was tough, to say the least. The combination of spiraling thoughts, my distracting TikTok "for you" page (it's filled with cooking tips and cute cat videos, if you must know), and occasional doomscrolling took a hit on my physical and mental health. Determined to prioritize my health and wellness with more intention in 2023 , I decided to test out the much talked-about Oura Ring, which you may or may not have already seen on your social media feed.
Well+Good

This Brightening, De-Puffing Eye Cream Fights Dark Circles and Makes Me Look Instantly More Awake

Deepica Mutyala has dealt with dark circles and discoloration her entire life, and her know-how about treating them is what inspired her to create Live Tinted, a beauty brand dedicated to addressing these concerns. "I’ve been on a mission to create accessible solutions for hyperpigmentation and dark circles," says Mutyala, who has already made great strides in that direction with the invention of Live Tinted's color-correcting sticks and discoloration-fighting serum. Now, she's taking her mission one step further with the launch of Superhue Brightening Eye Cream.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy