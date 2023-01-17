ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WSOC Charlotte

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard injures ankle vs. SF; ruled out

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Pollard got hurt when...
WWLP 22News

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Comfortable With Underdog Status vs. 49ers

The Dallas coach made it clear his team is no concerned with labels heading into Sunday's game in Santa Clara. View the original article to see embedded media. After being billed as the underdogs heading into the divisional round, the Cowboys will enter Sunday's road game against the 49ers looking to prove NFL fans and oddsmakers wrong in a big way.
DALLAS, TX
WWLP 22News

NFL assistants balance playoff prep with job interviews

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' day as San Francisco defensive coordinator started with meetings and then went to the practice field as he focused on implementing a defense to slow down Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Then instead of relaxing or diving into more film...
ARIZONA STATE

