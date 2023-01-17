Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune
Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 7 cents at $7.3650 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.75 cents at $6.7525 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 7 cents at $3.7050 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 2.50 cents at 15.23 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .35 cent at $1.5695 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .50 cent at $1.8065 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.13 cents at $.7895 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

