Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
cnyhomepage.com
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
localsyr.com
Steady snow moving in across CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wet snow is moving in late this afternoon and continues through much of tonight across Central New York. See how much we should see below. Storm developing and moving into the Northeast tonight. An area of low pressure tracking to the New England coast later...
cnycentral.com
Snowy system for CNY Sunday through Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Our season snowfall is only 21.5 inches, which is about 42 inches below normal up to this date! However, we have more snow on the way! (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST images) Our next snow maker...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for entire listening area Thursday and into Friday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 A.M. THURSDAY MORNING TO 6 A.M. EST FRIDAY. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From...
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
cnycentral.com
A mix of wintry weather could lead to some icy road conditions Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Do you remember the icy weather we had back on Tuesday this week?. Our weather for Thursday looks similar which means once again roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways could become icy once again. What's also similar to Tuesday's weather is the National Weather Service has posted Winter...
wwnytv.com
Snow, sleet & freezing rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, January 20, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:01 A.M. Adirondack CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Barneveld Public Library: CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
newyorkupstate.com
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
WKTV
Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S
SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
Six-County Virtual Job Fair coming up
The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida Counties (WDB/HMO) is sponsoring an online job fair on Tuesday January 31st for residents of those three counties, plus Chenango Delaware, and Otsego.
wwnytv.com
Town of Watertown water district is for sale, met with hesitancy by the town
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For sale is a water district now privately owned, with that person hoping the Town of Watertown will take it over. The water district serves 118 homes in the Town of Watertown, and it’s owner, James Lettiere, has offered the 60-year old system to the town for $500,000. Why? Well he says he’s getting older and wants the town to adequately maintain the system. “This is sincere. I just think it’s best if the people had it,” said Lettiere.
localsyr.com
Fire on Mildred Ave. left one firefighter injured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 20, Syracuse Firefighters (SFD) were made aware by the 911 center that there was a house fire on the corner of Mildred Ave. and George Street around 5:09 p.m. The SFD were sent to the City’s Eastwood neighborhood, where they then confirmed that...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse woman in stable condition, shot in the leg on Grape Terrace
SYRACUSE, NY — A Syracuse woman was taken to the hospital, Saturday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. According to police, it happened on the 100 block of Grape Terrace just before 1 p.m. When police were responding to the call they were told the 21-year-old...
Pedestrian Killed on I-81 May Have Purposely Walked Into Traffic, Police Say
An awful situation unfolded on a Central New York highway for several drivers traveling on Interstate 81 in the Syracuse-area. It is believed a pedestrian intentionally walked into a lane of oncoming traffic and was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles. At at this time, New York State Police...
Comments / 0