Utica, NY

Lite 98.7

Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory

For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Steady snow moving in across CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wet snow is moving in late this afternoon and continues through much of tonight across Central New York. See how much we should see below. Storm developing and moving into the Northeast tonight. An area of low pressure tracking to the New England coast later...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Snowy system for CNY Sunday through Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse hasn't seen much snow so far this season. Our season snowfall is only 21.5 inches, which is about 42 inches below normal up to this date! However, we have more snow on the way! (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST images) Our next snow maker...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

A mix of wintry weather could lead to some icy road conditions Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Do you remember the icy weather we had back on Tuesday this week?. Our weather for Thursday looks similar which means once again roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways could become icy once again. What's also similar to Tuesday's weather is the National Weather Service has posted Winter...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow, sleet & freezing rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY

Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?

Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S

SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
FRANKFORT, NY
wwnytv.com

Town of Watertown water district is for sale, met with hesitancy by the town

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For sale is a water district now privately owned, with that person hoping the Town of Watertown will take it over. The water district serves 118 homes in the Town of Watertown, and it’s owner, James Lettiere, has offered the 60-year old system to the town for $500,000. Why? Well he says he’s getting older and wants the town to adequately maintain the system. “This is sincere. I just think it’s best if the people had it,” said Lettiere.
WATERTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Fire on Mildred Ave. left one firefighter injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 20, Syracuse Firefighters (SFD) were made aware by the 911 center that there was a house fire on the corner of Mildred Ave. and George Street around 5:09 p.m. The SFD were sent to the City’s Eastwood neighborhood, where they then confirmed that...
SYRACUSE, NY

