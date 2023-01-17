Pavilion, the bakery and cafe group with roots in east London and Cornwall, has taken over the former Lighthaus Cafe space for a new canteen. Labelled as Mentmore Studios, it will be closer to the original Pavilion in Victoria Park than the smaller bakeries on Columbia Road and Broadway Market, serving “batch cooking” like chard gratin, dal — familiar to customers of Victoria Park — onion soup, and bread. Owner Rob Green is, atypically, using Instagram to chart his ongoing revisions of the new opening, describing a “eureka moment” that has led to the space becoming a weekday canteen and weekend “market vibe.”

21 HOURS AGO