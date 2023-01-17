Read full article on original website
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Four Warming Winter Desserts to Try in the Twin Cities
Pastry chef Alexandra Motz’s latest seasonal desserts riffs on the rustic nostalgia of apple tarts. Thin curls of apple slices, dyed pink with pomegranate juice, top her warm apple pavé — they look more like rose petals than fruit, and offer a playful color palette in contrast to winter’s bland browns and grays. The pavé comes with a neat cylindrical serving of pistachio ice cream. Later in the season, look for tropical and botanical flavors inspired by Motz’s travels in Bali earlier this year. (Think beach-vibe pavlova.)
Boka and Chef Daniel Rose Will Debut Their Chicago Restaurant Next Week
Reservations will go live for Le Select — the hotly anticipated collaboration between world-renowned chef Daniel Rose and Chicago’s beloved Boka Restaurant Group — “in the coming days.” as the restaurant preps to open next week. Rose is considered a star when it comes to...
Celebrated LA Seafood Restaurant Angler Is Back in Action
After a long fall spent retouching the dining room and completely overhauling its menu, Angler Los Angeles is back. The always-inventive seafood restaurant at the Beverly Center has never been afraid to push boundaries and ask for more from its purveyors, its diners, and themselves; it’s just that now the 128-seat restaurant is more open to having a little fun when it reopens on February 1, too, after many months of closure.
Vegan Restaurant Cafe Gratitude Closes in Little Italy
Café Gratitude, the all-day vegan restaurant known for its menu items named with affirmations like “I am dazzling” and I am peaceful”, has shuttered after a long tenure in Little Italy. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant, which opened in the summer of 2015 at the base of the Broadstone Little Italy building on Kettner, served brunch items, as well as salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls made with meat-free alternatives like coconut bacon, mushroom carnitas, and blackened tempeh.
Churro Dogs and Other Fried Delights Landing in Oceanside
Freshly-fried churros in a variety of styles and flavors will be the star at Jerry’s Street Churros, a dessert and snack shop getting its start in downtown Oceanside on Thursday, January 26. Owners Tom Ta and Jeremiah Hayden, who hope to open more stores down the line, have incorporated treats tasted through their extensive travels into Jerry’s menu.
An East London Bakery and Cafe Empire Expands Into E10
Pavilion, the bakery and cafe group with roots in east London and Cornwall, has taken over the former Lighthaus Cafe space for a new canteen. Labelled as Mentmore Studios, it will be closer to the original Pavilion in Victoria Park than the smaller bakeries on Columbia Road and Broadway Market, serving “batch cooking” like chard gratin, dal — familiar to customers of Victoria Park — onion soup, and bread. Owner Rob Green is, atypically, using Instagram to chart his ongoing revisions of the new opening, describing a “eureka moment” that has led to the space becoming a weekday canteen and weekend “market vibe.”
Taiwanese Restaurant 886 Is Hosting a Pop-Up With Dominique Ansel in Manhattan
Dominique Ansel is working chef Eric Sze of Taiwanese party spots 886 and Wenwen, on a limited-offer Lunar New Year special, that combines cronut techniques with the Chinese flatbread shaobing. From Jan 20 to 22, Sze will offer a French-style shaobing pork belly sandwich, with a peanut rice milk drink ($22 for both), at the Dominique Ansel Workshop location in Flatiron, 17 E. 27th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues.
A Restaurant Inspired by Coco Chanel Just Debuted in the Design District
Coco, the new restaurant inspired by none other than Coco Chanel herself, has debuted in the city’s most fashionable neighborhood, the Miami Design District, offering a modern take on the glam, Art Deco era. On the menu from executive chef Jose Diaz, diners can start with seasonal oysters and...
