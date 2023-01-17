Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Musk risks losing Tesla fraud trial if he takes lawyers' bait
Elon Musk needs a jury to believe him if the Tesla boss is to avoid being socked with potentially billions of dollars in damages at a securities fraud trial. The chief executive officer is scheduled as soon as Friday to face off with lawyers representing investors taken him to trial in San Francisco. The shareholders contend his 2018 tweets about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured" amounted to lies that cost them big losses from stock price swings over a 10-day period before the plan was abandoned.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
MySanAntonio
Elon Musk Says Twitter's Subscription Program Will Get an Ad-Free Tier
Under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter has embraced the idea of a paid subscription program, the ubiquitous Twitter Blue. Now, Musk seems to be entertaining the idea of another type of paid tier that would, one assumes, be to Twitter Blue what Twitter Blue is to standard Twitter. In a new article at The Verge, Emma Roth has more details on Musk’s announcement, which came — where else? — on his Twitter account.
MySanAntonio
Youngkin says Ford has 'Trojan horse' relationship with Chinese battery maker
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling an electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford and a Chinese partner a "Trojan horse" for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the U.S. auto industry. The Republican governor, who is considered to be a possible 2024 presidential candidate, defended his decision to...
MySanAntonio
Fed set to slow rate hikes again and debate how much further to go
Federal Reserve officials, heartened by an inflation slowdown, are poised to slow the pace of their interest-rate hikes for a second straight meeting and debate how much more they need to tighten to get prices under control. Their campaign - which came too late, some critics argue - seems to...
MySanAntonio
Amazon to plow extra $35 billion into Virginia data centers in cloud race
Amazon's cloud unit will spend $35 billion on new data centers in Virginia by 2040, underscoring its determination to stay ahead of rivals Microsoft and Alphabet. The investments at multiple locations will create an estimated 1,000 jobs in Virginia, the state said in a news release Friday. Virginia is Amazon Web Services' most important hub, with dozens of data centers powering applications for customers across the eastern United States. A number of sites are under consideration and will be selected at a later date, the state said.
MySanAntonio
Google to cut 12,000 jobs in 6% reduction of global workforce
Google parent Alphabet said it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce, becoming the latest tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring. The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told employees in...
MySanAntonio
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
MySanAntonio
The clean tech arms race has begun
It has dominated the headlines out of Davos this week, prompted diplomatic grumblings from Germany and put European lawmakers in a bind. Passed last year, a historic U.S. climate bill has opened up a new era in geopolitics, one of unprecedented global competition to develop planet-saving technologies. The U.S. ranks...
MySanAntonio
Vanished $4 billion brings down century-old retailer in a week
Hours after revealing a scandal that would roil Brazilian markets, Sergio Rial joined a Zoom call with hundreds of panicked investors. It was an attempt to explain the $4 billion accounting gap that pushed him to quit his new job at the helm of retailer Americanas. The Jan. 12 call...
MySanAntonio
Oil outages in Canada disrupt flows to U.S., global markets
A flurry of outages across western Canada's oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the U.S. and global markets. Two of Canada's largest oil-sands upgrading facilities - Syncrude Canada and Canadian Natural Resources' Horizon - have faced disruptions this month, prompting supply cuts to customers. The reduced supply has led Enbridge to seek more crude for its massive Mainline system, which delivers to numerous refiners.
Comments / 0