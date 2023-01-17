Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Related
AZFamily
1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, police looking for suspect
The Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale offers a sea of hot wheels for car lovers to admire until Sunday, Jan. 29. The Arizona Game and Fish gave Bartalos the go-ahead to release Mama into the Sun City Festival Neighborhood. He says they plan to reunite her with her family.
AZFamily
Teen hospitalized after early morning shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A search for a suspect is underway after a shooting that left a teenage boy in the hospital Sunday morning in Buckeye. Buckeye police say they got a call about a shooting around 3 a.m. from a home near Crown King Road and 257th Drive. When officers arrived, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition.
AZFamily
Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting and killing a young man in Scottsdale on Saturday night. The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane.
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after fight at party leads to shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after she was shot at a party in Phoenix on Friday night. Investigators were called out to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
AZFamily
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
AZFamily
Injured bobcat caught by trappers in Buckeye
One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose. The Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale offers a sea of hot wheels for car lovers to admire until Sunday, Jan. 29. Near freezing temps, highs in the...
AZFamily
Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is fighting for their life after a car crash involving multiple cars happened on the I-10 in Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. The Phoenix fire department says a multi-vehicle collision occurred, and a child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a teenager was hospitalized in stable condition.
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. At least one person is hurt, but their condition is unknown, investigators said. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview...
AZFamily
Buckeye neighborhood trying to catch injured mother bobcat
City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. The City of Phoenix is studying 12 different intersections to see if adding half a second to a yellow light will help prevent crashes. Gov. Hobbs to review death penalty in Arizona; pauses all executions. Updated:...
AZFamily
Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
AZFamily
Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four long nights, an injured bobcat in the Buckeye community has finally been found and received the care she needs. For months, a bobcat has been a favorite at Buckeye’s Sun City festival neighborhood. The animal got the name ‘Mama’ as she was often seen having two kittens with her at a time. But, recently, people noticed that ‘Mama’ had what appeared to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck.
AZFamily
Multiple car crash has I-10 closed in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says multiple lanes on I-10 in Phoenix are blocked after a crash involving multiple cars happened on the freeway Saturday evening. Around 5:30 pm., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. DPS says...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. Gov. Hobbs to review death penalty in Arizona; pauses all executions. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner was created via...
AZFamily
2 men arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting near I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say two documented gang members have been arrested in connection with a double shooting on New Year’s Day that left one person dead. Randale Thomas, 30, and Gary Green, 35, were booked into the Maricopa County jail on Thursday on multiple charges, including homicide and assault.
AZFamily
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning. On Jan. 19, Phoenix police responded to the call of a woman that was hit by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Norma Nichols with injuries from the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries two days later. According to Phoenix police Nichols was not in a crosswalk and attempted to walk across Bethany Home Road when she was hit by a car driving eastbound. The car left the scene after the collision.
AZFamily
Police asking for information regarding murder of man at Mesa Goodwill
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mesa Police Department has an unsolved murder at a Goodwill store, and officers are asking for the public’s help. Investigators said 32-year-old Johnathan Gliege was found not breathing at the thrift store parking lot at University Drive and Gilbert Road around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
$150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set. Updated: 6...
AZFamily
Police officer seriously hurt after crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale police officer has been seriously hurt after a crash near a busy intersection early Friday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. to the area of 59th and Olive avenues. Glendale police confirmed that the officer was rushed to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. At this time, investigators believe the officer was going northbound on 59th Avenue when the other car tried to come out of a driveway and crashed.
AZFamily
9-year-old hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash involving nine people Sunday morning has blocked off Grand Ave/Route 60 near Thunderbird Road in El Mirage. El Mirage Police Department officers responded to reports of a crash that happened around 10 a.m. in the intersection. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, and paramedics treated nine individuals. A 9-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.
AZFamily
DPS investigates deadly rollover crash on NB I-17 in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A deadly rollover crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Jefferson Street early Friday morning. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with The Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was on his way to work when a driver of a car clipped his truck and rolled after the impact. The female driver, in her early 20s, was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger, also in her 20s, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0