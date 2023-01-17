ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacy County, TX

San Perlita woman dies in morning road accident in Willacy County

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgepX_0kHXEfYK00

SAN PERLITA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 72-year-old San Perlita woman died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Willacy County.

Juanita Rodriguez, identified as the driver, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the fatality.

Alton PD adds ‘top dog’ to its force

The accident happened around 6 a.m. on SH 186 near Garcia Road in Willacy County. A preliminary investigation showed a white Ford F-250 pickup truck occupied by Rodriguez was traveling east on SH 186.

For unknown reasons, the truck veered to the left across the westbound lane of travel and into the ditch, DPS said.

Weslaco spends $6K per radar sign to curb speeders; Two up so far

The Ford struck a culvert causing the truck to flip and rollover.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KRGV

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
RANCHO VIEJO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman admits to placing stolen license plates on car, deputies say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County woman has been arrested after a traffic stop revealed she had acquired stolen license plates and a windshield sticker from Mexico, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Consuelo Ambriz, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of displaying wrong or fictitious license plates, according to a news release […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg CISD police officers train to medically respond in case of potential school shootings

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Robb Elementary school shooting that devasted Uvalde last year has prompted schools nationwide to enhance their own security measures and medical responses.   Edinburg CISD held a Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training for police officers on Saturday at the Anne L. Magee Elementary School to teach them how to assess medical injuries. School nurses, sports trainers and […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County reports 503 new cases of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to the county’s public health report, there are a total of 503 COVID-19 cases. Of the 503 cases, 154 cases are confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County reported 349 cases are based […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

One-vehicle crash causes brief power outage in Mission

The Mission Police Department continues to investigate a one-vehicle crash that knocked out power in the area for a few hours. The accident happened at around noon on Saturday along 5-mile Road west of Taylor Road when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit two utility poles. The...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports one new COVID-19 death

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County on Friday reported one COVID-19-related death. According to a report from the county, between Tuesday and Friday there were 563 new cases of the virus in Hidalgo County. Of the 563 were 196 confirmed and 367 probable cases. This raises the total number of cases in the county […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Woman Arrested After Crash Tips Over USPS Truck In Weslaco

A woman is facing charges after a crash caused a U.S. Postal Service truck to overturn in Weslaco. The truck was hit from behind Thursday morning near Pike Boulevard and FM- 1015, causing it to tip over on its side. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
WESLACO, TX
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Harlingen (TX) Fire Department Celebrates New Ladder Truck

The Harlingen Fire Department held a push back ceremony Monday for its newest ladder truck, a Pierce Enforcer Aerial, the city of Harlingen announced in a press release. “The new fire truck is officially in service here in Harlingen! You’ll be seeing it out on the road responding to emergency calls.”
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Bond set for suspect in fatal Mission hit-and-run

A man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mission faced a judge Friday. Jose Martin Vela faces 10 charges, including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond for Vela was set at $1,705,000. A Mission police officer...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Local business robbery attempt, ongoing search for suspect

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is ongoing after a robbery attempt occurred on Sunday at a local business in Harlingen. On Jan. 15, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to La Mexico Store located on 14737 U.S. 83 in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery. According to a press release from CCSO, there was […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon

The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday. Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News. They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager. The marathon had had several...
ValleyCentral

Former sheriff honored with naming of administration building

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials and the law enforcement community honoring longtime Sheriff Omar Lucio by naming an administration building after him. Lucio passed away January 17 of last year, his law enforcement career spanned 60 years. During his time as Cameron County Sheriff, he acquired state-of-the-art mobile command units, crime lab units, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy