San Perlita woman dies in morning road accident in Willacy County

SAN PERLITA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 72-year-old San Perlita woman died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Willacy County.

Juanita Rodriguez, identified as the driver, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the fatality.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. on SH 186 near Garcia Road in Willacy County. A preliminary investigation showed a white Ford F-250 pickup truck occupied by Rodriguez was traveling east on SH 186.

For unknown reasons, the truck veered to the left across the westbound lane of travel and into the ditch, DPS said.

The Ford struck a culvert causing the truck to flip and rollover.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.