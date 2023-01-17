San Perlita woman dies in morning road accident in Willacy County
SAN PERLITA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 72-year-old San Perlita woman died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Willacy County.
Juanita Rodriguez, identified as the driver, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the fatality.Alton PD adds ‘top dog’ to its force
The accident happened around 6 a.m. on SH 186 near Garcia Road in Willacy County. A preliminary investigation showed a white Ford F-250 pickup truck occupied by Rodriguez was traveling east on SH 186.
For unknown reasons, the truck veered to the left across the westbound lane of travel and into the ditch, DPS said.Weslaco spends $6K per radar sign to curb speeders; Two up so far
The Ford struck a culvert causing the truck to flip and rollover.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1