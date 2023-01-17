ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Poffenbarger Sails Away with Fifth SEC Freshman of the Week Award

By arkansasrazorbacks.com
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcoy5_0kHXEefb00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history.

In just one game this past week, Poffenbarger made a big impact, as Arkansas beat Vanderbilt, 84-81. Poffenbarger logged 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal, while playing a team-high 36 minutes. With the win, the Razorbacks have improved to 4-1 in SEC play, which is the Razorbacks’ best start in league play since 2005-06. The team also matched last year’s regular season win total at 17 with 11 games remaining in the season.

Poffenbarger, a five-time SEC weekly honoree, is now one of five starters averaging double digits at 10.0 points per game, while leading the team in rebounds with 7.8 per game. She has tallied 52 assists, 21 blocks and 13 steals as well across 20 games, and with 135 defensive rebounds, sits No. 16 for most defensive rebounds in a single season.

The Razorbacks have its two toughest tests of the season this week, starting with a trip to No. 3/5 LSU on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

WATCH: Head coach Eric Musselman, Devo Davis and Jordan Walsh recap 69-57 win over Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE – Anthony Black scored 17 points with eight assists and a career-high five steals while Davonte Davis scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead #25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena. Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion each added 13 points in the win. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WBB fall in tough battle to 3)LSU 79-76

BATON ROUGE, La. – Arkansas women’s basketball (17-4, 4-2 SEC) gave No. 3/4 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) its biggest scare of the season, but the Razorbacks were edged out, dropping the game, 79-76. Arkansas held onto a three-point lead with 3:21 left, but the Razorbacks were shut out from the field for the remainder of the game. Five Razorbacks cracked double digits in scoring, led by Erynn Barnum’s 20 points and seven rebounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
nwahomepage.com

Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-3, 280, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: DVH and players preview with 2023 Baseball Season

On Friday afternoon, Arkansas Baseball Head Coach Dave Van Horn, junior infielder Jace Bohrofen and Peyton Stovall spoke with the media ahead of the 2023 season. The Arkansas skipper said there are still areas, specifically defensively, that they have questions to figure out, but when it comes to his pitching staff, DVH said, “It’s the best we’ve ever had.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

‘Truly a miracle’, football star Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital according to sister

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery. In a Facebook post on Friday, Hillis’s sister Hayley Davis wrote “Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!”   Hillis […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Lamar Schools cancel athletic events after student dies in crash

LAMAR, Arkansas — Lamar Schools announced it is canceling athletic events for the rest of the week after a student was killed in a crash Tuesday night. According to the crash report, 16-year-old Ashlynn Barnes was driving her car westbound on State Highway 164 just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 17 when she lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.
LAMAR, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy