Poffenbarger Sails Away with Fifth SEC Freshman of the Week Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history.

In just one game this past week, Poffenbarger made a big impact, as Arkansas beat Vanderbilt, 84-81. Poffenbarger logged 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal, while playing a team-high 36 minutes. With the win, the Razorbacks have improved to 4-1 in SEC play, which is the Razorbacks’ best start in league play since 2005-06. The team also matched last year’s regular season win total at 17 with 11 games remaining in the season.

Poffenbarger, a five-time SEC weekly honoree, is now one of five starters averaging double digits at 10.0 points per game, while leading the team in rebounds with 7.8 per game. She has tallied 52 assists, 21 blocks and 13 steals as well across 20 games, and with 135 defensive rebounds, sits No. 16 for most defensive rebounds in a single season.

The Razorbacks have its two toughest tests of the season this week, starting with a trip to No. 3/5 LSU on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.