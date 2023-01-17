ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Didinger, DeCamara, Ritchie agree: Gannon being treated unfairly in Philadelphia

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie opened the 94WIP Midday Show on Tuesday defending Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

In fact, DeCamara and Ritchie agree that the city as a whole has been too harsh on the second-year coordinator, who has led the Eagles to a season where they finished 2nd in the NFL in yards allowed per game at 301.5, 1st in sacks with 70.0 (third most all-time), and 8th in points per game allowed at 20.2.

"I believe people have dramatically gotten wrong the Jonathan Gannon thing," DeCamara said on Tuesday. "I find it outrageous that so many people think he's trash and have trashed him a long the way. I think he has been treated so incredibly unfairly."

"We don't give him a chance. It is inexplicable to me. I guess this all starts with we saw Buddy Ryan, we saw Jim Johnson do crazy stuff defensively and it worked. It worked great and so we expect more of the same. Exotic blitz looks and that sort of thing. Jonathan Gannon, that is no his M.O. But there is no question that he has been successful at what he does, his approach—which is prevent the big plays above all else."

Producer James Seltzer is a bit more skeptical of Gannon.

"Adjust, be different," Seltzer said. "Adjust to your opponent! He never does any of that stuff. It's like alright let's lineup and go play and that's fine because their super talented, but at no point have I seen Jonathan Gannon scheme them to a win or do anything creative or interesting. I'm not impressed with him."

On Thursday, DeCamara asked Ray Didinger ( who was announced a new a 94WIP Morning Show contributor today ) if Gannon is being treated fairly or unfairly by Eagles fans.

"Yeah, unfair," Didinger agreed (Gannon/defense talk begins around the 27:30 mark of the above podcast). "There are people that say he stinks and he doesn't. If your defense is number one, the call who is calling the plays doesn't stink. My only concern about him is when they get into the games from this point forward. Let's face it, this season is going to be remembered by what's going to happen next."

Philadelphia, PA
