ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A New Approach to Microfiber Waste: Upcycle It

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQNZz_0kHXEUnD00

Microfibers are a massive problem—but could they be a resource, as well?

Make no mistake, they’re a health and environmental blight . The mite-sized materials, which form when plastics or textiles disintegrate, are in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. In New Zealand, a “plastic mist” descends upon the city of Auckland every day, adding up to 74 metric tons of plastic each year, or the equivalent of roughly three million plastic bottles. Earlier this month, a study revealed that indoor air blasts every person with 2,675 airborne microplastic particles each year. Clothing made from polyester, as it turns out, is a significant source of the pollutants, though natural fibers laden with chemical dyes and finishes can also be a problem.

But where others see an invisible scourge, Melis Duyar sees an abundance of material no one is doing anything about.

Duyar, ​​a senior lecturer of chemical and process engineering at the University of Surrey, has been watching washing machines emerge as both the problem and a potential solution. It’s somewhat of a no-brainer: Hundreds of thousands of tiny textile bits, both synthetic and natural, can slough off in a single cycle, gushing past wastewater filters and pouring into rivers and oceans.

Some companies are looking to stop microfibers from escaping from the garments in the first place. These include Zara owner Inditex, which joined forces with German chemical firm BASF in November to unveil a new laundry detergent that they say will slash microfiber shedding from textiles by up to 80 percent. Other brands are experimenting with different parameters—fiber composition, yarn twists, material density—to stave off shedding.

Another growing trend is the installation of microfiber filters, which France will mandate in all new laundry appliances in 2025. Lawmakers in the United Kingdom have been calling for a similar requirement, as have members of California’s state legislature.

Already, manufacturers like Xeros Technology and Electrolux have developed mesh-type devices meant to cut down on the invisible scourge. At CES in Las Vegas earlier this month, Patagonia and Samsung feted a washing machine that they have dubbed a “breakthrough in the fight against microplastics .” Its Less Microfiber Cycle, a new wash technology, cuts microplastic emissions by up to 54 percent, they said. The laundry system is also equipped with a Less Microfiber Filter, which blocks microfibers from “escaping into the ocean at the end of wash cycles.”

But what happens to the waste after that?

“When I started to think about what happens after you collect the fibers, I saw that they weren’t being utilized,” she said. “It was another waste that was being concentrated now, and could potentially make its way back to the environment if you were to landfill it.”

Duyar’s background is in carbon capture and utilization, but she saw parallels between the two issues. In August 2021, she received some seed funding to work with North Carolina State University. Together, the researchers tasked themselves with figuring out how to upcycle microfibers made of cotton, polyester and other materials without generating additional greenhouse-gas emissions. They developed a thermal process capable of converting mixed fiber feedstocks into clean hydrogen and solid carbon. The latter can be additionally processed to create carbon nanomaterials for various applications, including batteries, water purifiers, solar cells and medical devices, without the use of fossil fuels.

Doing this isn’t as easy as it sounds. Cotton, for one thing, behaves very differently from polyester. Actual microfiber waste also includes impurities like detergent, hair or dirt, which require special accommodation.

To apply the technology in real-world conditions, Duyar’s team reached out to Xeros, whose XFilter is designed to capture more than 90 percent of microfibers from both domestic and commercial washing machines. The South Yorkshire-based firm was immediately on board.

“We’ve been speaking with the French government and with the U.K. government,” said Paul Servin, who leads Xeros’s applications development team. “And the question that has always been raised is what happens to this new source of waste that is being generated?”

And it’s not just washing machines, Servin said. Tumble dryers and vacuum cleaners contain the same type of mixed fiber dross. All of these form parts of the same interconnected issue that Duyar’s research could potentially address.

“What is being considered to be a waste [could be] actually converted into a valuable product,” he said.

“What is advantageous for us is that we are starting to understand how these fibers behave—and these are the most common fibers that we’re going to see in the textile waste,” Duyar said. “So that gives us an opportunity to be able to handle variability and feedstock because we know that they’re going to be largely consisting of either natural fibers or synthetic fibers that we have studied individually.”

Over the next 12 months, Duyar’s team will work with Xeros to study microfiber waste that a household would actually produce and in doing so gain a “full sense” of the problem. The goal, she said, is to move some of their ideas from a lab environment into a more commercially applicable landscape.

“We have a very ambitious aim, which is to take something that’s variable and is harmful to the environment if left uncollected and transform that into a useful material—with ‘useful’ being the key word here,” Duyar said. By the end of the year, she hopes to achieve “some level of selectivity” in what they produce, while honing a technique that requires minimal cost and energy use.

This is a near-term solution, Servin admitted. In an ideal world, microfibers wouldn’t be a problem in the first place. “Long-term solutions will of course be that there will be material changes taking place for the textile industry,” he said. “But how long that conversion will take is a big, big question mark.”

Until microfiber pollution stops being an issue, Servin said, efforts like Duyar’s are necessary.

“We don’t know what the business case will be at the end of the project, but we’re aiming for something that generates a huge amount of value from something that was a big waste issue before,” Duyar said.

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Modern Meadow’s Making PFAS-Free Outdoor-Minded Material With Taiwan Textile Innovator

Sixty-seven percent of consumers say sustainable materials are an essential purchasing factor, McKinsey & Company reported in its 2020 sustainability in fashion survey. Modern Meadow and Singtex partnered to meet this demand head on. Modern Meadow, an R&D biotechnology company, announced a co-development partnership with Singtex Group, a global eco-friendly performance textiles supplier, to develop new and innovative biomaterials across various applications, starting with a sustainably produced, high-performance, waterproof membrane-based material for outdoor apparel. “As the consumer demand for products that are environmentally friendly accelerates, this partnership is essential to deliver high-performing sustainable materials at scale to market, creating real-world impact,” said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

8 Arrested for Stealing $4,000 in Target Merch

Police in Fresno, Calif. are looking for three women accused of stealing $1,636 of underwear and perfume from a Victoria’s Secret store at the city’s Fashion Fair Mall on Jan. 2. Down in Mississippi, two women allegedly stole $18,000 worth of goods from a Polo Ralph Lauren store at a Tanger Outlets in two separate “grab & go style thefts,” according to Southaven Police. Police said security footage showed them fleeing in a Nissan Altima that appeared to be packed with clothing. Out west in Washington state, the Kent Police Department said its “third successful retail theft collaboration” in the past year...
FRESNO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Fined $60,000 for OSHA Warehouse Safety Violations

Despite Amazon claiming workplace safety is its top priority, with $300 million going to safety projects in 2021, the e-commerce giant continues to run afoul of federal safety watchdogs. The U.S. Department of Labor‘s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Amazon for failing to keep workers safe. It issued hazard alert letters after inspections at three warehouse facilities—in Deltona, Florida; Waukegan, Illinois; and New Windsor, N.Y.—after finding workers exposed to ergonomic hazards. “Workers face immense pressure to meet the pace of work and production quotas at the risk of sustaining musculoskeletal injuries, which are often acute,” the letter issued to the Deltona warehouse stated. “Evidence...
DELTONA, FL
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
The Independent

Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test

The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kendra M.

An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
Outsider.com

Massive Rat Plague of Millions Crushes Town and Their Crops

As 2023 approached, the hopes of sugarcane farmers in Ingham, North Queensland, soared, with experts predicting the year to be among the best on record for the valuable crop. Just as the crops reached their peak, however, optimism turned to despair as a plague of rats descended upon farms across the region, destroying countless tons of the precious sugarcane.
Futurism

Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel

In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
Engadget

Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
NEVADA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories

Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy