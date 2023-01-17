ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Inside Warner Bros. Discovery’s Secret Joint Bid With the European Broadcasting Union For Media Rights to the Olympics

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EMt3_0kHXER9200

When the news broke on Monday that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had jointly bid for Olympics media rights, it came as a surprise to much of the industry.

Not least because in 2015, (a pre-merger) Discovery Communications caused an upset when they swooped in and nabbed the broadcasting rights from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for €1.3 billion ($1.5 million), right from under the noses of both the EBU, which represents public service broadcasters across Europe, and agency SportFive, who had previously held the rights.

The deal saw Discovery’s Eurosport network become the primary European broadcaster for two Olympics “cycles” (each one consisting of a summer and winter games), running from 2018 to 2024. The deal includes next year’s Paris summer games.

Despite the IOC guaranteeing public service broadcasters a minimum of 200 hours of free-to-air coverage as part of the deal (with some PSBs, including the U.K.’s BBC, getting around 350 hours) the result was still patchy free-to-air coverage across the continent. As Variety reported during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, “the key issue for European viewers is how many Olympic events are available to watch live and when, which is now dependent on the sub-license each territory has been able to wrangle with Discovery.”

Unbeknown to anyone, conversations were already happening between Discovery and the EBU behind the scenes. It was during the Tokyo games that Discovery’s president of sports Andrew Georgiou (now president of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe) and EBU’s director of sport Glen Killane met for lunch to explore a joint bid. “That was really the first serious conversation we had about looking at the Olympics,” Killane tells Variety .

The union is perhaps not as unexpected as it first seems. Both Killane and Georgiou emphasized to Variety that EBU and WBD have had a long partnership: pay television network Eurosport began life as a joint venture between EBU and Sky before being sold to TF1 and eventually Discovery, while EBU still owns the rights to a number of Europe-wide sporting events, including the Tour de France that WBD licenses broadcast rights for.

Nonetheless, the joint bid required utter secrecy in order to stay competitive. “We had to keep it hush hush,” Killane says.

So what’s in it for both parties? For WBD, there is only upside, especially since it means the company are no longer solely responsible for the financial burden. Although all the parties have agreed not to disclose the sum paid, a source told Variety WBD’s previous consideration of $1.5 billion can be used as a “guide.” “We believe this is the biggest ever collective deal in public media history in Europe,” Killane said.

The parties also declined to confirm how the final sum has been apportioned between WBD and EBU but the key is that WBD is now only paying for the share of the content that they’re keeping. Even though the wheels for the joint bid were set in motion long before Discovery’s merger, given WBD is undergoing a significant company-wide cost-cutting exercise , the timing of the deal could not be better.

It also means that they have shed the administrative burden of negotiating with dozens of different broadcasters for the free-to-air rights, which is a requirement of any deal with the IOC. “We’re not in the sub-licensing business,” Georgiou tells Variety . “So the reason we did the deal with the EBU is because […] we don’t have to take the risk or opportunity of sub-licensing significant volumes of content to public sector broadcasters.”

Meanwhile WBD will remain what it calls the “home of the Olympics,” offering the most comprehensive coverage of the games in one place. And with the company lagging behind in offering a pan-European streaming platform, it sees the Olympics as a crucial tool to help it catch up. “As we start to think about the future launch of Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming product in Europe , the Olympics provides a really important marketing opportunity,” Georgiou says. “It’s a really good way to bring brand awareness to that product as a result of what the Olympics is, which is a huge cultural moment every two years.”

The EBU, meanwhile, are just pleased to be back in the room when it comes to Olympic broadcasting rights. “We don’t need to own it all, we just need to be part of it,” Killane says.

Negotiating on behalf of all its members, the union has been able to carve out a better deal for many broadcasters than when negotiating individually. Among the improvements Killane cites the relaxing of editorial restrictions around what each broadcaster is allowed to air, pointing out that ice hockey-obsessed Finland will again be able to show the competition under the new deal, which they couldn’t when they were dealing independently with Discovery. Other countries, such as Sweden and Norway, whose broadcasters haven’t had the right to broadcast the Olympics since 2012, have been brought back in the fold.

Although in many territories, including the U.K., the broadcaster’s rights remain largely the same, “some have done better [than under the previous deal],” Killane assures. But crucially, he adds, “nobody’s doing worse.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

India Slams BBC Narendra Modi Documentary, Broadcaster Defends It

The Indian government has slammed a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing it as “propaganda,” but the corporation is sticking to its guns. The first episode of the two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” aired on BBC Two on Jan. 17. The episode description on the BBC website says: “Narendra Modi’s premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India’s Muslim population. This series investigates the truth behind these allegations and examines Modi’s backstory to explore other questions about his politics when it comes to India’s largest religious minority.” The documentary has not been...
Variety

Wheelhouse Launches U.K. Arm, Sets Deal With ITV Studios – Global Bulletin

LAUNCH Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s media company Wheelhouse has launched London-headquartered Wheelhouse U.K. “Deal or No Deal” producer Glenn Hugill, formerly with ITV Studios’ Possessed TV, will serve as president of the U.K. entity and as chief content officer at Wheelhouse Entertainment, working closely with chief creative officer Scott Lonker and programming executive VP Will Nothacker, across Wheelhouse’s U.S.-based production entities, Spoke Studios, Kimmelot, Butternut, Campfire Studios and Portal A. From Possessed, Hugill brings with him to Wheelhouse U.K. Nick Mather, who will serve as creative director, Matt Floyd as head of development and Jack Borgeat as development producer.  Wheelhouse U.K. and ITV Studios have inked a multi-year...
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Names Ken Lowe, Former Scripps Networks CEO, to Board

Warner Bros. Discovery, struggling to make the transition to the streaming era, has tapped an old-school cable TV exec for its board. WBD announced that Ken Lowe, ex-CEO of cable TV network group Scripps Networks Interactive, is joining the media company’s board of directors. Lowe will join WBD’s board effective April 2, 2023, as a Class I director and stand for election at it 2023 annual shareholders meeting. Lowe fills the seat being vacated by the retirement of Robert Bennett, managing director of investment firm Hilltop Investments, on April 1. Lowe was chairman, president and CEO of Scripps Networks — owner of...
Variety

‘14 Peaks’ Producer Noah Media Group Reveals Representation and Inclusion Focused Multi-Million Content Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

Production, distribution and technology company Noah Media Group has revealed a multi-million dollar content fund. While the exact amount of the fund was not disclosed, Noah will finance and produce four global documentary projects through it, over the next 18 months. Three of the four films are already in production and the Noah team is taking meetings at Sundance this week towards greenlighting the fourth. Details of the projects, which are focused on representation and inclusion both on and off-screen, will be revealed imminently. Themes explored by the projects will include race, identity, sexuality, gender and disability, in partnership with well...
Variety

Indian Multiplex Chain Inox Reveals Expansion Plans Ahead of PVR Merger (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian multiplex chain Inox Leisure has revealed ambitious expansion plans as its merger with PVR Cinemas is finalized. PVR currently operates 900 screens across 181 properties in 78 cities and Inox 722 screens across 170 multiplexes in 74 cities. Post merger, which was approved earlier this month by India’s National Company Law Tribunal, the combined entity will be known as PVR-INOX and will be India’s leading multiplex group by some distance and will be available in 109 cities. For a population of 1.4 billion, India has just 9,423 cinema screens, according to the annual EY report on the Indian industry. In...
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Confronts ‘The View’ Heckler Who Called Her an ‘Old Broad’ on Live TV: ‘I Am One and Happy About It’

Whoopi Goldberg is an “old broad” and she’s not mad about it. “The View” moderator started the Jan. 18 episode of the ABC talk show by confronting a heckler who allegedly called her an “old broad” live on the air (via Entertainment Weekly). Goldberg was taking her seat around “The View” table at the start of the episode when an audience member shouted at her. “Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” Goldberg asked the audience member as “The View” cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. “She said,...
Variety

Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From ‘Chicago Fire’ for a Personal Matter

Taylor Kinney, who portrays Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire,” is stepping away from the NBC drama. A source close to production confirms to Variety that the actor is on a leave of absence to deal with a person matter. Kinney has led the Dick Wolf series since its debut in 2012. In addition to the firefighter series, he has appeared on all of the spinoffs, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” and the short-lived “Chicago Justice.” The “One Chicago” world has seen many changes over the last few years — specifically on “Chicago Fire.” Jesse Spencer exited the show in 2021 after 200...
Variety

‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review

It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
Variety

Robert Pattinson Calls Out ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards, Says He Ate Only Potatoes for Two Weeks as a Detox

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to getting in shape for movie roles, from “Twilight” to “The Batman,” but the actor has also been vocal about the “insidious” body standards men face, both in and out of Hollywood. “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a new cover story. While he said he had never struggled with his own body image, he has “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.” Pattinson added, “I once ate nothing...
Variety

James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking

James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
Variety

‘All My Friends Are Racist,’ ‘Mystery Road’ Writer Kodie Bedford Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian writer Kodie Bedford has signed with CAA for representation.  Bedford co-wrote, executive produced, and script produced ABC series “All My Friends Are Racist,” which won Best Short Form Comedy at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards in 2021. Created and co-written by Enoch Mailangi, the show follows Casey and Belle who live together and are the hottest friendship in town but when their ‘burn book’ wall, where they’ve listed all their friends as racists, is discovered, they are suddenly ousted from the friendship group. The writer’s credits also include ABC series “Mystery Road.” In 2020, she was nominated for an AACTA...
Variety

‘Rust’ Prosecutor to Announce Decision on Criminal Charges on Thursday

A New Mexico prosecutor will announce a decision Thursday as to whether she will file charges against Alec Baldwin and others in the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” in 2021. Mary Carmack-Altwies, the First Judicial District Attorney, will announce the decision at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, according to a statement from her office. Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 while setting up a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe, when the gun fired, striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins, 42, was killed. Souza was struck in the shoulder. Baldwin has repeatedly stated that he did...
SANTA FE, NM
Variety

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Variety

Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing While Hiking in San Gabriel Mountains

Julian Sands, a British actor best known for his roles in films like the 1985 drama “A Room With a View” and the 1989 horror entry “Warlock,” was reported missing at about 7:30 p.m. last Friday, Jan. 13. Sands had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, approximately 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. According to a representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, ground crews responded and began searching the area soon after the 65-year-old Sands was reported missing. However, parties had to be pulled Saturday evening, after roughly 24 hours of searching, due to avalanche risks and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Why Do I Feel So S—ty?’: Anna Kendrick Says Talking to Press at ‘Alice, Darling’ Junket About Past Abuse Was ‘Strange’

Anna Kendrick has been making the press rounds in support of her movie “Alice, Darling” since September, when the film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Oscar nominee stars as a woman forced to process a toxic relationship during a weekend getaway with friends. Kendrick told People magazine in September that her “personal experience with emotional abuse” was the backbone of the film, which she also executive produced, and that led her “Alice, Darling” press tour to be dominated by questions about surviving her own abusive relationship and processing the resulting trauma. In a new interview with IndieWire, Kendrick...
Variety

Magnolia Buys Worldwide Rights to ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ After Sundance Premiere

Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything” from CNN Films following its premiere on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film from director Lisa Cortés examines the seismic impact that Richard Penniman, known professionally as Little Richard, had on the origins of rock and roll, as well as his personal struggles with his sexuality and religious faith. The film uses archival footage, much of it involving his dynamic performances, to tell that story. Magnolia plans to release “Little Richard: I Am Everything” in April.  “Little Richard is the true king of rock and roll, the alpha and omega of wild, rhythm-based...
Variety

Rami Malek in Talks to Play Buster Keaton in Matt Reeves-Produced Series Developing at Warner Bros. Television

Warner Bros. Television is in talks to develop a limited series based on the life of silent film star Buster Keaton. The project would star Rami Malek as Keaton. “The Batman” director Matt Reeves would direct the limited series and produce via his 6th and Idaho Productions banner, which is under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. Malek and David Weddle also produce, with Ted Cohen in talks to serve as executive producer and writer. James Curtis’ 2022 biography “Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life” may serve as source material for the series, as the studio is negotiating the rights for...
Variety

Amanda Bynes to Join ‘All That’ Cast Reunion in First Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended: ‘I’m Really Excited’

Fans of Nickelodeon’s “All That” should clear their calendars for late March as the sketch comedy series’ largest cast reunion since wrapping has been set for the annual 90’s CON celebration. The convention is set to take place March 17-19 in Hartford, Connecticut. Most notably, Amanda Bynes will be in attendance and joining her “All That” cast members Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell for a reunion and panel discussion. The event will mark Bynes’ first major public appearance since her conservatorship ended in 2022. According to a statement from 90’s CON: “Guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the...
HARTFORD, CT
Variety

Robert Pattinson Faced His Fear of Dancing on Camera, but It Couldn’t Prevent ‘One of the Biggest Panic Attacks of My Life’

Robert Pattinson faced one of his deepest fears by dancing on camera in a commercial for Dior’s Homme fragrance. But that couldn’t prevent “The Batman” star from suffering “one of the biggest panic attacks of my life” when he stepped onto the dance floor at a party a few weeks after he shot the ad. “I thought I’d broken my curse when I did that scene,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a recent cover story. “But then I went to a party a few weeks later — thinking I’m like Billy Elliot — and as soon as I took one step...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy