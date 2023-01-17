ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Germany Holds Out on Ukraine Tanks Supply Decision Despite Mounting Calls

Germany has deferred a decision on sending armed tank vehicles to support the war effort in Ukraine, despite mounting calls from Kyiv and Western allies. Ukraine had repeatedly asked for increased arms provisions. There will now be a monthly meeting of "nations of goodwill" to focus on "winning today's fight...
European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks...
Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers

Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
Binance Was Final Destination for Millions in Funds From Bitzlato, Exchange Shut Down for Alleged Money Laundering

Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that tens of millions of dollars flowed from an alleged nexus of money laundering, Bitzlato, through intermediate wallets to Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. A FinCEN complaint from Wednesday noted that Binance was Bitzlato's largest counterparty, but blockchain data reveals rudimentary efforts to conceal...
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
