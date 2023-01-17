Read full article on original website
NBC New York
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
NBC New York
European Central Bank's Lagarde Says China's Covid Reopening Will Push Inflation Higher
On the one hand, some argue that because supply chains are being restored then the reopening might ease some of the inflationary pressures that Europe has faced in recent months. On the other hand, others note that China will be consuming more energy and this will add to ongoing inflationary...
NBC New York
Global Economic Outlook May Be Less Bad — But We're Still Not in a Good Place, IMF Chief Says
The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva said headline inflation was heading down and China's reopening was expected to boost global growth. The IMF is forecasting China's economy will outpace global growth of 2.7% this year, at 4.4%, after slipping below it for the first time in four decades last year. She also...
NBC New York
Germany Holds Out on Ukraine Tanks Supply Decision Despite Mounting Calls
Germany has deferred a decision on sending armed tank vehicles to support the war effort in Ukraine, despite mounting calls from Kyiv and Western allies. Ukraine had repeatedly asked for increased arms provisions. There will now be a monthly meeting of "nations of goodwill" to focus on "winning today's fight...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
NBC New York
European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks...
NBC New York
Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.
NBC New York
‘I Wouldn't Change My Past If You Gave Me a Trillion Dollars,' Will.I.Am Says on His Humble Beginnings
"I wouldn't change my past if you gave me a trillion dollars," will.i.am told CNBC's Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. "You can't take that from me, you can't take my love for my community, my love for my neighbors, that was beautiful," will.i.am added.
NBC New York
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers
Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
NBC New York
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
NBC New York
Binance Was Final Destination for Millions in Funds From Bitzlato, Exchange Shut Down for Alleged Money Laundering
Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that tens of millions of dollars flowed from an alleged nexus of money laundering, Bitzlato, through intermediate wallets to Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. A FinCEN complaint from Wednesday noted that Binance was Bitzlato's largest counterparty, but blockchain data reveals rudimentary efforts to conceal...
NBC New York
Byju's Plans to End Sponsorship of Indian Cricket Team Jersey, as It Puts Profitability on Cards for 2024
Indian education technology start-up Byju's will not renew its jersey sponsorship deal with India's cricket team, the company's co-founder Divya Gokulnath, told CNBC. Gokulnath said Byju's is targeting profitability by March 2024. The company is also aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) when market conditions improve, Gokulnath said. Indian...
NBC New York
$100 Million New Jersey Deli Fugitive Peter Coker Jr. Agrees to Extradition to U.S. From Thailand
A former fugitive wanted on criminal stock manipulation charges related to a money-losing New Jersey deli once valued at $100 million has agreed to be extradited from Thailand to the United States, Thai authorities said. Peter Coker Jr., 54, was arrested last week by Thai police in the resort area...
NBC New York
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
