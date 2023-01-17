ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
NFLPA Announces 5 Finalists for Alan Page Community Award

The NFL Players Association has named five finalists for the Alan Page Community Award, which is given to a player who has gone above and beyond in performing community service to their home city and team city. The finalists are: Damar Hamlin, Jonathan Jones, Charles Leno Jr., Darren Waller and Devin White.
Mike Brey to Retire Following 2022-2023 Season

Notre Dame’s head basketball coach Mike Brey will retire following the 2022-2023 season the university released in a statement on Thursday. Brey is the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame basketball history with a record of 481-269. He has been at the helm since 2000 and has made 13 NCAA Tournaments.
