Governor Murphy this morning used a Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, California to highlight his stand on guns:. “When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way. All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, California, and at home, with the families and friends of those killed or injured, and with the members of law enforcement working to find the shooter and bring them to justice. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO