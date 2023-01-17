Read full article on original website
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Applications Open for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police AcademyMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Can You Help? 35 Unidentified People Found Dead in NJ Since 2000
More than 35 unidentified people have been found dead in New Jersey since 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Hillsborough, NJ cops save teen after cardiac arrest
The Dad of a 15-year-old high school athlete called the show on Wednesday to thank three Hillsborough cops who he credits with saving his son Jonathan's life. Jonathan collapsed during a high school basketball game. Jonathan was in cardiac arrest and the officers had no time to lose. Officers Tiana...
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
Bridgewater mall shoppers shot by airsoft gun in separate incidents
Two Somerset County men face several charges after two shoppers at the Bridgewater Commons mall were shot with pellets from an airsoft pistol in separate incidents earlier this month, authorities said Friday. A woman told police she was shot in the head with a BB or pellet gun about 7...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
Sparta Police: Wantage Woman Sick on Shoulder of Route 15 Charged with DWI
SPARTA, NJ - Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14. Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests. She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters. After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
Suspect in $100 million NJ deli fraud case held in Thailand
BANGKOK — A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme that led a small Gloucester County delicatessen to be listed as a public company worth $100 million has agreed to his voluntary extradition to the United States after being arrested last week on the resort island of Phuket, a Thai legal official said Friday.
10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
Gov. Murphy Comments on Mass Shooting in California
Governor Murphy this morning used a Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, California to highlight his stand on guns:. “When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way. All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, California, and at home, with the families and friends of those killed or injured, and with the members of law enforcement working to find the shooter and bring them to justice. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ
WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
New Jersey celebrates the Fig Newton on National Fig Newton Day
Last Monday, Jan. 16 was national Fig Newton Day. It’s not listed as a national holiday but in my humble opinion, it should. I love Fig Newtons but just to be politically correct, Nabisco, the company that makes these beautiful masterpieces dropped the word Fig from Fig Newtons in 2012. More on that later.
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
From 1 nest to 250 — NJ bald eagle population continues to climb
🔵 Eagles are still considered "state-endangered" and "state-threatened" in NJ. 🔵 83% of nests successfully produced eggs in 2022. 🔵 Delaware Bay region is NJ's bald eagle stronghold. New Jersey is home to 250 active bald eagle nests, according to a 2022 report from the Department of...
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
