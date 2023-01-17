ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

WATCH: Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSdln_0kHXDS3y00

DETROIT (AP) — The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered soley by a howling V8.

The E-Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of Chevrolet’s storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor and the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E-Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds. General Motors says it can cover a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.

Although those figures are slightly faster than its race track-ready brothers, the Z06 and Z07, it’s civil enough for the daily commute even though its rear tires are almost wide enough to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

Tadge Juechter, the Corvette’s executive chief engineer, said people would ask for the best version of the car, only to wind up a “track monster” that they’re trying to drive every day. “For the same money you can get all-wheel-drive, and comfort, security, and the livability that comes with a car like this,” he said. “We’ve really divided the family into pure track and to everyday utility.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzJdz_0kHXDS3y00
The 2024 Corvette E Ray is displayed, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Milford Mich. The fastest corvette ever made comes out next year, and it’s not powered soley by the traditional howling V8. The E Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all wheel drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on a battery. Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The E-Ray, which makes its debut exactly 70 years after the first Corvette was introduced in New York back in 1953, is a step toward an all-electric version of the car that will come out at at unspecified date.

Although GM may be over-selling the practicality, the E-Ray does come with all-season tires so it can be driven year-round, and the all-wheel-drive system is configured so it’s confident in the snow, up to just 4 inches due to its low ground clearance.

Unlike most hybrids, it’s not really made for efficiency, although will get a little better city mileage than a standard Stingray at 16 mpg. But because of higher mass and air drag, it will do worse than the standard Corvette’s 24 mpg on the highway. The electric motor adds 160 horsepower to the 495 generated by the V8, for a total of 655. Both systems come on at once for maximum acceleration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVZGq_0kHXDS3y00
The 2024 Corvette E Ray auxiliary power module and battery is displayed, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Milford Mich. The fastest corvette ever made comes out next year, and it’s not powered soley by the traditional howling V8. The E Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all wheel drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on a battery. Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Engineers say its technology sets the stage for the all-electric Corvette. When the latest generation of ‘Vette came out four years ago with the engine in the middle, engineers designed it so future there could be hybrid and electric versions in the future.

The car’s computers are configured to keep it stable by applying power to individual wheels when it’s slippery. GM engineers say most electronic stability controls rely on braking individual wheels. It’s a lot of engineering work for a niche product, but GM says knowledge from developing the car will show up in other vehicles. GM sold only 34,510 Corvettes last year.

The 1.9 kilowatt-hour battery is small compared with a full electric vehicle. It’s positioned under the console. You can’t plug it in to recharge it, but it gets energy restored from regenerative braking and from the V8 motor. It can be driven in “stealth mode” up to 45 mph for a short distance to quietly leave a neighborhood, GM says.

2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in

“As fast as you can discharge it, we recharge it, and we always keep it at a pretty optimum state of charge,” said Mike Kutcher, lead development engineer for the E-Ray. “We have a pretty high target state of charge so you always get maximum performance.”

The E-Ray will hit showrooms sometime during the second half of this year as a 2024 model, GM said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

The best muscle cars

With many muscle cars across many different trim levels, iSeeCars breaks down the best muscle cars for power-hungry drivers.
WJTV 12

GM commits $854M for next-gen small-block V-8 production

While it continues to invest billions of dollars in new production facilities for the supply of batteries for a future electric lineup, General Motors remains committed to its V-8 offerings and has even announced the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V-8.
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg tax preparers charged with 34 counts of fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing a total of 34 counts of fraud. Pine Belt News reported Sharccara McNair and Stephanie McNair are accused of using a computer to prepare and file false individual tax returns. The two work at Excellent Tax Pros on South 20th Avenue. Sharcarra is facing 18 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

UPDATE: Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. “The Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

7th Grader dominates varsity basketball

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
WJTV 12

Three arrested for Dollar General armed robbery in Blackhawk

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20. Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his […]
OPP, AL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy