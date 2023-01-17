Kim Kardashian throws a jaw-dropping Hello Kitty birthday party for daughter Chicago West

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for throwing the most impressive parties. Whether for Christmas or a birthday, they always go all out with their decorations, food options, and activities.

The most recent bash was dedicated to Chicago West ! Kim Kardashian ’s youngest daughter, who just turned five years old. The mom of four, reality tv personality, and businesswoman took to social media to show how she decked her mansion with a jaw-dropping Hello Kitty-theme birthday party for Chi.

With the help of decorators, Kim transformed the first floor of her multimillion-dollar mansion into any Hello Kitty fanatic’s dream. She covered her floors with a soft pink carpet and welcomed guests with pink and lilac roses in her foyer.

Her arched hallways became a runway filled with balloons simulating a cherry blossom while more balloons featured the Japanese Bobtail cat.

A giant personalized ball pit with sliders waited for the guests to arrive alongside tables filled with different activities.

Among the activities included a station to make pink slime from scratch.

Kids could also give plush cats a makeover with a custom-made Hello Kitty t-shirt and stickers.

Kids are always young enough to learn the importance of saving money; therefore, Kim hosted a ceramic painting station with blank Hello Kitty piggy banks.

And what is a party without good food? The adorable celebration also included Asian-inspired dishes such as ramen with several toppings.

Milkshakes packed with mouthwatering treats were also part of the menu.

A big moment during the celebration included the visit of non-other than Hello Kitty herself, who arrived at the party dressed to impress and surprise the birthday girl.