Jerry Jones doesn't rule out adding second kicker to Cowboys roster

The Cowboys may look to add another kicker to the roster after all.

Following Dallas' 31-14 Wild Card win over the Buccaneers, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the organization wouldn't replace Brett Maher, who became the first kicker to miss four PATs in a regular or postseason game since 1932.

“No. No. We won’t [look at kickers this week],” Jones said when asked if the team would explore their options after Maher’s rough outing. “He’s done enough good ones.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared similar sentiments about Maher's status after the game.

However, Jones changed his tune several hours later when he was asked by Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan if he will consider replacing Maher before the Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers on Sunday.

"This is a classic case of looking at what he's done for this team and done on the field all year, not just last night. And, so, but kicking is a technical thing. It has everything to do with the - just frankly mentally having it all together when you step up there. And, so, we'll read this thing as the week goes along. I don't want to get ahead of it. I thought when came out at halftime, watched him warm up out there. He was making all the kicks. I figured that was behind him, but we will take a look at it. We can't, it would really be a big setback to go into the rest of these playoffs with shakiness at kicker," Jones said.

Jones went on to say that it is "doable" to bring in a second kicker on the active roster while noting that the Cowboys had both Greg Zuerlein and Lirim Hajrullahu on the roster at times last season.

The Cowboys never went for two on Monday night despite Maher's struggles, but could Jones envision his team going for two this week against San Francisco?

"Yes, I do. I very much do," Jones said.

Maher's performance was a head-scratcher because of how well he has performed this season. The 33 year old earned his "Money Maher" moniker in the regular season, making 50 of his 53 PATs while converting on 29 of his 32 field goal attempts.

Maher took responsibility for his poor performance after the game and credited his teammates for coming away with a big win.

"I am super happy for the team," Maher said via DallasCowboys.com . "This is a big win for us. Definitely didn't do my part together, and this team is too good moving forward for me not to do that. So get back at it this week."