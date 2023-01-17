Jerry Jones downplays short week concerns vs. 49ers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys absolutely dismantled Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Monday Night Football Wild Card round, winning 31-14 at Raymond James Stadium.

But now, they must move on to a much more challenging foe - the NFC West champion, San Francisco 49ers.

And they have to do it on a short week, with kickoff set for Sunday at 5:30 pm central time.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not concerned with the short week, and is looking forward to the challenge in Santa Clara.

“Not at all. Not at all," Jones said when asked about the short week. "That’s what we were dealt. We got to play in front of the nation. We got an extra day to get ready for tonight. Good thing. The result, we’ll go play on a short week. We’ve done that Thanksgiving Day, played short weeks. . . . I don’t see that being a disadvantage.”

On short weeks this season, the Cowboys are 3-0, taking down the Commanders in Week 4, the Giants in Week 12, the Eagles in Week 16 and the Titans in Week 17.

But Jones isn't concerned about the stats, either.

"I didn't see. What's the stat of just the road teams with the full complement of rest? I didn't see the stat," Jones told Shan and RJ on Tuesday. "I'm not going to. It can't be of any consequence getting this team ready. It's what it is, and there is no amount of scratching on it or doodling on it or figuring on it or looking at background. I bet you look at that - if you look at the same stats, you would see that just being on the road has a negative percentage, but it doesn't have to end up that way for the Cowboys this year."