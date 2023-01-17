Rossford graduate Paige expected to be named running backs coach at Army

Rossford graduate Darren Paige, who has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Cincinnati, is set to become the running backs coach at Army, according to multiple reports.

Paige joined the Cincinnati staff in 2021 as the team's running backs coach under Luke Fickell, who left the program to take over as the head coach at Wisconsin. He coached the wide receivers at Eastern Michigan in 2019 and 2020.

A 2003 Rossford graduate, Paige was the All-Blade player of the year and the Division IV defensive player of the year after the 2002 season. He played at Miami University and then transferred to the University of Findlay for three seasons (2005 to 2007). He led the Oilers in receptions and receiving yards all three seasons, totaling 117 catches for 1,461 yards and eight touchdowns.

Paige earned an invitation to the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders mini-camp in 2009 and participated in training camp for the Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League in 2010.

Paige served as an offensive graduate assistant coach at Kent State during the 2012 season. Paige also coached the wide receivers at Gannon University in Erie, Pa., in 2011 and was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Haines City (Fla.) High School in 2009.

From 2013 to 2016, Paige served as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Last June, Paige was named to recruiting website On3's "Rising-Star Assistant Coaches You Need to Know" list.