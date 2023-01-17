ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

Explosion of AI-generated writing will pose challenge for online shoppers searching for real reviews

By BestReviews, Jacob Palmer
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oElRl_0kHXDFpl00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Services like ChatGPT will make finding real reviews difficult

Artificial intelligence has been receiving a lot of buzz lately on social media.

Easy access to programs like ChatGPT, which allows users to quickly generate paragraphs on whatever topic they use to prompt it, is going to affect several industries. Online shopping will acutely feel its effects, especially places like Amazon, Walmart, Yelp and others that rely on users posting their reviews based on their real-life experiences.

Volunteers plant trees at Theo McGee Park in Columbus ahead of MLK Day

Fighting against fake reviews is nothing new for these online retailers, with Amazon in recent years taking steps to tamp down on inflated 5-star reviews and sellers that paid people to review their products. But the introduction of these AI programs to flood the sites with reviews is going to pose a new challenge.

Of course, we are glad when AI reduces some menial tasks. For example, products, such as robotic vacuums and smart thermostats , are always appreciated. But when technology threatens to mislead people spending their money, shoppers should take a moment to ensure they aren’t duped when making purchasing decisions.

The threat of AI misinformation is real

If there was one thing the pandemic proved, it was that you can find information online that backs up any argument. Unfortunately, not all of that information is valid or accurate.

Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71

Fake reviews give a consumer unwarranted trust in a product, which leads to making poor purchasing decisions. With open-source AI now available, the internet could experience a period where shoppers are inundated with even more unreliable information. Meaning, you must learn a process to find the truth to ensure you don’t waste your money. Basically, you’ll want to be even more careful and be sure to take the basic steps to protect yourself.

5 ways to guard against fake reviews

  • Look both ways: Reviews can be utilized in two ways. They can either be used to lead a consumer directly to a product or to make them unwary of an item. Make sure you read both types of reviews to find consistency.
  • Seek details: Fake reviews often have few details about the product. If the bulk of the reviews are merely “This product is great” or “I highly recommend buying this,” with little-to-no details about the product, do not put a lot of faith in those reviews.
  • Consider the reviewing process: Hands-on is the way to go. A review that was done by an individual who tried the product in a real-world situation carries far more weight than any other process, such as simply considering the item’s potential based on the product’s specs.
  • Look for a burst of reviews: Since fake reviews are typically performed during a brief window, one of the easiest ways to spot unreliable reviews is to look for an abnormally high amount of postings in a very short time frame (often, as little as one day).
  • Check the reviewer’s credentials: Whether it is an individual or a company, vet that entity to the best of your ability. Seek credentials, cross-reference reviews and look at the broad body of work. Legitimate reviewers are transparent about their purpose and process.

3 ways to avoid online scams

Using AI to mislead consumers can go beyond merely publishing a multitude of fake reviews. AI can be employed to create more convincing scams by combining legitimate information, photos and videos with erroneous information and phishing links. To keep yourself safe, follow these three practices:

  • Stay vigilant: Never share any personal or financial information unless you are absolutely certain you are on a safe, secure and legitimate site. Remember, the entire purpose of phishing scams is to convince you that you are visiting a legitimate site so you feel comfortable sharing sensitive information.
  • Stick with major retailers: If you are uncertain if a product is authentic, buying it from a trusted, major retailer provides a degree of protection.
  • Avoid emotional purchases: If something seems too good to be true, that’s a red flag for a scam. Take a step back and do your research. The same is true if you seem to be getting pushed timing-wise.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jacob Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is now at the Augusta State Medical Prison. NewsChannel 6 has confirmed it’s 68-year old Gregory McMichael. The Augusta State Medical Prison, according to officials, is McMichael’s permanent housing assignment. Gregory McMichael, along with his son Travis McMichael, and William […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Man killed, trooper shot while ‘Cop City’ protesters cleared

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say they killed a man who shot and injured a Georgia state trooper as law enforcement officers tried to clear protesters from the site of a planned public safety training center just outside Atlanta. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register says authorities were trying to clear people out of the […]
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his […]
OPP, AL
newsnationnow.com

‘Not true’: Restaurant denies report connecting Kohberger to victims

(NewsNation) — The Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, is refuting a People magazine report that connected Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger to his victims, saying “it is not true.”. “This will be my only response to this story from People… It is not true,” the restaurant said...
MOSCOW, ID
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

LPD: 3-month-long investigation results in LaGrange drug dealer’s arrest

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 10:40 a.m., the LaGrange Police Department’s (LPD) Special Investigations Unit executed a drug search warrant at a residence located at 1044 Kelly Street #A in Lagrange. According to the LPD, the search stemmed from a three-month-long drug investigation where authorities made five controlled purchases of fentanyl, methamphetamine, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police search for armed bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who police say stole cash from a nearby bank. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 4:36 p.m., Columbus police responded to an alarm at the Wells Fargo on Milgen Road. This incident was confirmed as an armed robbery. According to police, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy