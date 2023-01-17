ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, AR

talkbusiness.net

Education nonprofit to honor Shelley Simpson

Economics Arkansas, a nonprofit educational organization that promotes economic literacy to K-12 students, will present the 2023 Excellence in Free Enterprise Award to J.B. Hunt Transport Services President Shelley Simpson. Simpson became president of the Lowell-based carrier in August 2022. She joined the company in 1994. “Simpson’s innovative leadership and...
LOWELL, AR
talkbusiness.net

In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M

The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

UA incubator selects 6 startups for third cohort

The University of Arkansas announced Friday (Jan. 20) that six startups will participate in the third cohort of the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP). The spring 2023 cohort includes five companies focused on cycling and one with a focus on mountain climbing. According to a news release, GORP is the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KOKI FOX 23

Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
FOX 16 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/8

Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
FORT SMITH, AR
news9.com

Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody

Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
FORT SMITH, AR

