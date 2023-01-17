Read full article on original website
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
talkbusiness.net
Education nonprofit to honor Shelley Simpson
Economics Arkansas, a nonprofit educational organization that promotes economic literacy to K-12 students, will present the 2023 Excellence in Free Enterprise Award to J.B. Hunt Transport Services President Shelley Simpson. Simpson became president of the Lowell-based carrier in August 2022. She joined the company in 1994. “Simpson’s innovative leadership and...
Fort Smith program helps low-income residents with utility bills
A Fort Smith program is helping low-income residents with their utility bills.
talkbusiness.net
In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M
The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
talkbusiness.net
UA incubator selects 6 startups for third cohort
The University of Arkansas announced Friday (Jan. 20) that six startups will participate in the third cohort of the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP). The spring 2023 cohort includes five companies focused on cycling and one with a focus on mountain climbing. According to a news release, GORP is the...
Six arrested in Benton County drugs, guns investigation
Six men were arrested on Jan. 20 as part of an investigation at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas, a transitional living facility for men seeking sobriety.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
KOKI FOX 23
Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
Several accidents due to rainy weather delay traffic
Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.
KHBS
Benton County faith-based facility searched for illegal drugs, 6 arrested
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff's Office announced a search warrant was served Friday morning at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas. Officials said the warrant was developed based on information received by the narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms. Officials said Thomas Hartman, 53, was arrested on...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/8
Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
KHBS
Sebastian County sheriff responds to wrongful death federal lawsuit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — "In this case, our system is literally broken and we need to do something about our system so we aren't keeping these people in jails for years at a time, without charges and without any recourse," said Sheriff Hobe Runion. A federal lawsuit filed on...
thv11.com
Fentanyl pills, nearly a pound of other drugs found during reckless driver stop in Arkansas
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a post by the Logan County Sheriff's office, on Jan. 13, the Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver call from Caulksville west of Paris. When, Bobby Bridgman, 39, of London, Arkansas, was pulled over, the Patrol Sgt. Charly Moua searched his vehicle...
Sentencing scheduled in $100 million COVID fraud case
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Lavaca man who pleaded guilty to COVID-related fraud charges involving over $100 million.
news9.com
Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody
Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
Former Jefferson Elementary bought by local nonprofit
The old Jefferson Elementary School building is about to have a new future after the Fayetteville Public School District sold the building to a local non profit. However, some community members have a lot of concerns about the future of the building.
KHBS
Arkansas man convicted of raping 10-year-old children's shelter resident
ROGERS, Ark. — A jury convicted a man on Friday of raping a 10-year-old resident at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. Hunter De La Garza was 22 when he was arrested by Rogers police. He was an employee at the shelter and raped a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom...
Washington County detectives investigating deadly fire in Wedington Woods
Washington County detectives are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman on Cedar Lane in the Wedington Woods community on Jan. 14.
