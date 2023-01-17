Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
