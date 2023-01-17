Crews investigating fire at home in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews are on scene at a house fire in Bath Township.
The home is on Gary Lane near Ann Drive, just northwest of Park Lake.
As of 11:04 a.m. smoke can still be seen coming from the home.
Fire officials on scene told 6 News they don’t know what started the fire and at this point they’re focused ‘on the current major demonstration.’
6 News is on scene and will continue to update you once we know more.
