Bath Township, MI

Crews investigating fire at home in Bath Township

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews are on scene at a house fire in Bath Township.

The home is on Gary Lane near Ann Drive, just northwest of Park Lake.

As of 11:04 a.m. smoke can still be seen coming from the home.

Fire officials on scene told 6 News they don’t know what started the fire and at this point they’re focused ‘on the current major demonstration.’

6 News is on scene and will continue to update you once we know more.

