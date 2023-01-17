Effective: 2023-01-22 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coastal Plain. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

1 HOUR AGO