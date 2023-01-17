Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Lake Casitas. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph possible in the foothills to mountain slopes. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the San Gabriel Valley, winds will be strongest in the foothills, especially from Glendora to La Canada Flintridge. There is a slight chance of winds gusts to 60 mph there if a mountain wave develops tonight.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 13:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Through 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 13:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 13:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around large trees. If possible, remain in your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines, with an increased risk due to the wet soils in place. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. The Interstate 5 corridor will be affected by the strong winds.
